Harold Wood skipper Perrin is targeting promotion into the Premier Division

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is once again targeting promotion to the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division, writes Jacob Ranson.

Perrin guided Wood to a fifth place finish last summer, but he wants to improve on that by pushing for promotion this time round.

But the skipper knows they face stern competition with the likes of Hutton, Shenfield and Southend-on-Sea among the favourites for the title.

“My target for the season is the same as last year – we want to competing at the top of the league and pushing for promotion into the Premier League,” said Perrin.

“We're quite ambitious and hoping to be quite competitive.”

The skipper expects Hutton to push for honours after just missing out on promotion – despite leading the league for such a long period last term.

“It's tough to say not knowing what other teams have done over the winter, but I guess Hutton after their season last year, I'm sure they'll be up there again,” he added.

“From what I've heard Shenfield will be strong, but at the end of the day all we can do is concentrate on ourselves and our own performances.

“At the end of the season the best teams are generally the teams that go up.”

Wood have moved to bring back Maruf Chowdhury who had left the club to join Hainault & Clayhall (now Frenford) last season.

“We've made a few changes, got a couple in and had a couple go out, we're probably in a similar or hopefully a stronger position if anything,” added Perrin.

“Choudhury was with us before but left to join Hainault, but he's returned. We've brought a couple of players in from Hornchurch as well.”

Perrin insists although they're aiming high that they must not forget about developing youth at the club.

“Our aim as a club is to bring youngsters through the ranks and eventually into the first team,” he said.

“Harry Thompson is one of those players that has made that progression. He is likely to be taking the new ball for us this year and he is certainly one we're looking to give opportunities to so he can keep impressing.

“Our main aim is to push for the Premier League but also develop youngsters for the future of the club.

“The couple of lads we've brought in from Hornchurch are younger lads looking for an opportunity to become the leading lights in the future.”