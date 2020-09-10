Harold Wood captain Perrin wants to finish in style against Hornchurch

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is looking for his side to finish in style as they look to celebrate the end of the season after their clash with Hornchurch.

Perrin’s side welcome Billy Gordon’s men to Harold Wood Park on Saturday for their final fixture in the shortened 2020 Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier campaign.

Wood can still finish as high as third or as low as fifth in the Gooch division in their first season back in the county’s top flight.

“It should be a good game, it’s nice to finish at home, and I’m sure we’ll stay after the game and have a few drinks to celebrate playing a bit of cricket and the team getting back together,” Perrin said.

“We’re happy with how the season has gone. Hopefully we’ll finish in the top four. I know that is result-dependent.

“We’ve more than held our own, and it’s an eye-opener for next season. It has helped us identify areas that we still need to improve on. I’m sure every team will have done the same.”

Harold Wood will be full of confidence after a four-wicket victory over Billericay thanks to a brilliant all-round bowling effort.

They bowled their opponents out for 132 with the wickets spread around and Ausman Ginai (3-17) the pick before chasing the score down with Hassan Malik (22) the top scorer.

“It was a very good performance, not a great deal more to say than that,” added Perrin.

“With our bowling line-up we know we’ve got strength in depth. We think that’s our main strength, and we have a lot of variety in our attack and they all work together well to build pressure, which creates opportunities to take wickets.

“Our bowling attack has been superb for most of the season. It’s definitely the batting that we need to improve.

“I’ve said many times this year it’s about being clinical and being hungry, and scoring the big runs, so not leaving anything to chance.

“Twenties and 30s don’t win you games, it’s 100s that do. So it would be nice for someone to put their hand up to score 60-odd, then we can win games with just one or two wickets down.

“That is still something we can improve upon, it’s not a bad place to be in winning games when you know you can improve and still play better than we have been.”