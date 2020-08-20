Search

Harold Wood captain Perrin eyeing a top four finish in the Premier

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 August 2020

Harold Wood first-team in their new kits for the season (Pic: Tom Clarke)

Harold Wood first-team in their new kits for the season (Pic: Tom Clarke)

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is eyeing up a top-four finish in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Gooch group after being promoted last season.

Wood welcome Colchester & East Essex to Harold Wood Park on Saturday as they look to continue their strong start to life back in the top flight.

Perrin’s side sit third in the league table despite their fixture against Chelmsford being abandoned last weekend due to the wet weather.

“It will be nice to get back on and try picking up another victory to make sure we stay up near the top of the table,” Perrin said.

“I think if we can come in the top four that will be a great season for ourselves.”

Colchester were also in Division One last season so the skipper says both sides will know how each other play, making for an interesting contest.

“Obviously we’ve played against them for the last couple of seasons so we kind of know what they’ve got and what they’re capable of,” added Perrin.

“Likewise I’m sure they know what we can do, so it should be a good even contest, and hopefully after a win against Brentwood last time out we can come out on top again.”

They head into the clash after a frustrating weekend as they drove to Chelmsford only for it to be called off before a ball was even hit.

“Not ideal, especially to drive there and then have it called off, but you can’t help the weather unfortunately,” said Perrin.

“We’ve had beautiful weather until when lockdown roughly finished and now we can start playing it’s inevitable the weather changes and it starts to rain. It is frustrating and hopefully for the rest of the games, we get some fair weather.”

Wood are wearing new shirts to support Harold Hill Foodbank with their logo on the front and will be giving the charity a donation for every shirt sale this season.

“It’s nice to try help out a local cause and try to do our bit for society in these uncertain times, certainly something that we’re really pleased to be a part,” said Perrin.

