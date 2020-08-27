Harold Wood captain Perrin eager to continue building momentum

Craig Perrin of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 8th August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is eager for his side to keep their foot on the gas as they sit third in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier and continue to progress in the T20 cup competition, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Perrin’s side play host to mid-table Buckhurst Hill at Harold Wood Park on Saturday on the back of a comfortable league victory against Colchester and a 16-run T20 win over Shenfield in midweek.

They know they will have to keep winning to finish in the top four places in the league.

“Three games to go, we’ll try winning as many of those as we can,” Perrin said.

“Buckhurst Hill we played against a few years ago but I’m not sure what their team is like now compared to then.

“Obviously they came down from the Premier League last year so they’ll have some decent players, it will be a good game.”

You may also want to watch:

Wood sealed a five-wicket victory over Colchester on Saturday thanks to a superb bowling performance.

They bowled Colchester out for 146 thanks largely to Waqas Shafique (3-31), Taqi Abbas (3-32), and Shahbaz Khan (3-23) before reaching their target with Hassan Malik (51) leading the way.

“I thought it was a very convincing performance and quite a comfortable victory, obviously we set the tone early with the new ball, we picked up some early wickets that enabled us to really get on top,” Perrin added.

“We restricted them for 146 and that was never going to be enough and it was always going to be quite a comfortable chase. It proved to be so.”

“They’re absolutely superb bowlers, the whole bowling attack all bowl in tandems, so even the guys not picking up wickets like Harry Thompson and Hamzah Ikram have all got a big part to play in that bowling line-up and they all work well together.

“It’s always a massive team effort with the ball.”

He added: “Hassan only joined the club this season, it was his first 50 for us, and he looked good in a few games previously without cashing in so it was nice to see him get to 50.

“We’ve said to him we now want him to go for 75, 80 not out, so there is still room for improvement.”