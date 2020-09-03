Harold Wood captain Perrin looking for his side to bounce back against Billericay

S Khan of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 29th August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is looking for his side to bounce back and find more consistency after a disappointing weekend of results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

R Brabner of Harold Wood takes a ctach to dismiss H Puchert during Harold Wood CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 29th August 2020 R Brabner of Harold Wood takes a ctach to dismiss H Puchert during Harold Wood CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 29th August 2020

Wood welcome Billericay to Harold Wood Park on Saturday after falling to an eight-wicket defeat to Buckhurst Hill in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier last weekend.

They also crashed out of the T20 Cup with a 37-run loss to Hutton in the quarter-finals on Bank Holiday Monday and Perrin said: “We know this weekend against Billericay isn’t going to be easy, but we’ve shown throughout the season that we’re capable of winning games of cricket.

“It’s a case of what I’ve been saying all season about becoming more consistent. It’s about limiting the games where we don’t turn up at all. We know we can beat anybody on our day, but unfortunately we can probably lose to anybody as well.

“It’s all about trying to find that balance in our team and hopefully we can get back on the winning trail against Billericay.

Harold Wood players celebrate taking the wicket of H Puchert during Harold Wood CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 29th August 2020 Harold Wood players celebrate taking the wicket of H Puchert during Harold Wood CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 29th August 2020

“We know it’s been a shorter season and we have been trying different players, different opposition, so that doesn’t really help us to find consistency, but hopefully we have brought players along which should stand us in good stead for next season.

You may also want to watch:

“In the T20 games we’ve had a 13-year-old, Eesa Faheem, and I’m sure that has had a massive benefit on his development.”

Wood were bowled out for just 60 by Buckhurst Hill, who eased to victory as Harry Thompson took the only two wickets to fall.

Perrin added: “It was definitely a disappointing weekend, frustrating as it was kind of a bolt out of the blue.

“The performance on Saturday was just nowhere near the standards we expect of ourselves. We were thoroughly outplayed and we deserved to lose as emphatically as we did.”

In the T20 clash they restricted Hutton to 139-7 but then fell short in reply as they were bowled out for 102.

“We thought we’d done well with the ball. We thought 140 was a chaseable target we should be chasing down, but unfortunately we lost too many early wickets again and we were never really able to recover,” said Perrin.

“Hutton deserved to win, they played some very good cricket, and unfortunately we didn’t do well enough with the bat and that’s why we didn’t get across the line.”