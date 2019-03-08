Brentwood must keep feet on the ground says skipper

Brentwood captain Aaron West says they must stay grounded after a sublime start to the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division season.

B Allison in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019 B Allison in bowling action for Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

The Old County Ground club will head to John Burrows Park on Saturday to face Hadleigh & Thundersley for the second time in a week after securing a comfortable seven-wicket win over their opponents in the National Cup last weekend.

West and his side head into the league fixture after securing a comfortable victory over title rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook on the opening day.

But the skipper insists they must not get carried away despite a number of the bigger clubs slipping up last weekend.

"We had a great weekend, but we've got to keep our feet on the ground. The target is obviously to go there and win again," West said.

Nick Winter in bowling action for Brentwood at Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Nick Winter in bowling action for Brentwood at Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

"Results really went our way on Saturday, a lot of the big teams lost, so I'm sure they'll be coming back fighting and we've got to make sure we can keep that gap now."

The former Essex 2nd XI man insists both sides will be familiar with each other after meeting last weekend, but he knows both his squad and Hadleigh were not at full strength for the cup fixture.

And he knows Hadleigh will be determined to get revenge after Brentwood sent them crashing out of the cup competition in the second round.

Z Shahzad of Wanstead during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019 Z Shahzad of Wanstead during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

"I think so; we were both missing a few players, so both teams will be back at full strength," added West.

"It's at their place and I'm sure they'll be looking for a bit of revenge and we just have to make sure we get the job done."

West is also pleased by the depth among his squad after watching them impress against Wanstead and Hadleigh.

"Everyone chipped in with the ball because we were about four players down on Sunday," he said. "It was good to see some of the other players step in and it was another really convincing performance.

"We've got a squad of 16 to 17 that all want to play first-team cricket, so it's competitive for places."

Brentwood will now meet local rivals Chelmsford in the National Cup on June 9 at Chelmer Park.