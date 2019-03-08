Gordon urges Hornchurch to end year with silverware

Merv Westfield in batting action for Hornchurch against Brentwood at the Old County Ground (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Billy Gordon and Hornchurch have plenty of motivation going into Monday's Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup final at Southend with local rivals Brentwood the opposition.

Nick Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket against Hornchurch at the Old County Ground (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

The Harrow Lodge Park outfit - who claimed an unprecedented treble in 2018 - have lost twice to Aaron West's men in the Premier Division this season.

Those setbacks have increased Hornchurch's need for victory in the 12.30pm start and what should aid their cause is Nick Winter's absence.

Brentwood's Australian bowler has departed now, having picked up 7-43 against the current champions on Saturday in another emphatic derby loss.

Gordon revealed: "We had a chat after the defeat and we need to be finishing the season with a winning run.

The Shepherd Neame Essex League under-25 XI before their match against the East Anglian Premier League at the County Ground The Shepherd Neame Essex League under-25 XI before their match against the East Anglian Premier League at the County Ground

"It can still be a positive year if we win a trophy and finish not far off the top two, so that is the aim now.

"Our batting obviously needs to improve and with Brentwood we know they bat from one to 11, so we will have to be at our best on Monday.

"Hopefully we can turn up and play the way we know we can and it can be good enough to win the cup again."

The title race in the Premier Division will go to the wire with Brentwood back on top after the eight-wicket success at the Old County Ground last weekend.

Hornchurch were dismissed for 121 inside 38 overs with only Merv Westfield sticking around for a lengthy period of time as he top scored with 48 not out.

Kieran Scarlioli added a run-a-ball 31, but again Gordon saw his side fail with the bat.

Reflecting on Winter's impact in England, where he claimed 77 wickets including 15 against the 2018 title winners, Hornchurch's captain said: "We've been cursed!

"No, to be honest, he did bowl really well and with the red ball this time. He swung it a lot, but our batting wasn't good enough aside from Merv who did well for us once again.

"If someone bowls really quickly, but doesn't move it then the best players can cope with that. With Winter, he can swing it both ways and it's his skill that does stand out compared to others I've faced."

Before Hornchurch do battle with Brentwood for a fourth time this season, they entertain Belhus in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Gordon added: "Hopefully we get some form on Saturday and take it into the cup final."