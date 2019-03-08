Gidea Park & Romford still facing threat of relegation as they take on Harold Wood

Gidea Park & Romford celebrate a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gidea Park & Romford head into the last game of the season with the possibility of being relegated as they take on promotion chasing Harold Wood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamal Francis' side sit just one place and three points above second from bottom Upminster in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

Gidea Park picked up a draw against another side hopeful of promotion in Shenfield in their last game.

After winning the toss, Shenfield opted to bat and opener Jack Kliber hit 33 for his side before Khail Muhammad reached 113 off just 119 balls.

Captain Roy Smith and Jack Potticary also reached half centuries as they declared on 267-6.

Gidea Park's openers Sam Hewitt and Umar Ayub were dismissed early on but Ubaid Kiani (78) and Francis (74) gave their side a fighting chance.

Micheal Pegram added 22 late on but his side could not reach the revised target of 268 in 46 overs.