Gidea Park & Romford still facing threat of relegation as they take on Harold Wood

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 September 2019

Gidea Park & Romford celebrate a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Gidea Park & Romford celebrate a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Gidea Park & Romford head into the last game of the season with the possibility of being relegated as they take on promotion chasing Harold Wood.

Jamal Francis' side sit just one place and three points above second from bottom Upminster in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

Gidea Park picked up a draw against another side hopeful of promotion in Shenfield in their last game.

After winning the toss, Shenfield opted to bat and opener Jack Kliber hit 33 for his side before Khail Muhammad reached 113 off just 119 balls.

Captain Roy Smith and Jack Potticary also reached half centuries as they declared on 267-6.

Gidea Park's openers Sam Hewitt and Umar Ayub were dismissed early on but Ubaid Kiani (78) and Francis (74) gave their side a fighting chance.

Micheal Pegram added 22 late on but his side could not reach the revised target of 268 in 46 overs.

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

KFC to open at former Collier Row bank

A branch of KFC will be opening in Collier Row. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Woman taken to hospital after Emerson Park car crash flips car onto roof

Police officers responding to a car crash that left a vehicle on its roof in Herbert Road, Emerson Park. Picture: @MPSEmersonPark

