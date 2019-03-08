Gidea Park & Romford look to respond against bottom club Southend

Sadiqullah Kamal of Gidea Park. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gidea Park & Romford face the other side in the bottom two this Saturday having lost to Loughton in their last game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamal Francis' side take on bottom club Southend-on-Sea & EMT at home in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One having just been beaten by second from bottom Loughton.

Gidea Park looked to be in a good position early on in the game as number two batsman George Rogers hit 65 before he was caught.

He struck up a good partnership with Umar Ayub, who hit 28 for his side before Micheal Pegram added 18 to get his side up to 150-9 after the 50 overs.

But Loughton got off to a strong start through openers Bilaal Anwar (27) and Ben Notley-Griffiths (60) before a partnership from Raihan Hussain (26) and John Mills (15) got them over the line.

Southend were well beaten by Shenfield in their last game, only managing to reach 80 all out when chasing 271.