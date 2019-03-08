Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Gidea Park & Romford look to respond against bottom club Southend

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 August 2019

Sadiqullah Kamal of Gidea Park. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Sadiqullah Kamal of Gidea Park. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gidea Park & Romford face the other side in the bottom two this Saturday having lost to Loughton in their last game.

Jamal Francis' side take on bottom club Southend-on-Sea & EMT at home in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One having just been beaten by second from bottom Loughton.

Gidea Park looked to be in a good position early on in the game as number two batsman George Rogers hit 65 before he was caught.

He struck up a good partnership with Umar Ayub, who hit 28 for his side before Micheal Pegram added 18 to get his side up to 150-9 after the 50 overs.

But Loughton got off to a strong start through openers Bilaal Anwar (27) and Ben Notley-Griffiths (60) before a partnership from Raihan Hussain (26) and John Mills (15) got them over the line.

Southend were well beaten by Shenfield in their last game, only managing to reach 80 all out when chasing 271.

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

‘I had 12 tumours in my neck’: Upminster cancer survivor launches products to ease painful side effects of chemotherapy

Beth Botham from Upminster has started her own business producing cancer care kits called Rejuvenate. Picture: Lea Salmon

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

‘I had 12 tumours in my neck’: Upminster cancer survivor launches products to ease painful side effects of chemotherapy

Beth Botham from Upminster has started her own business producing cancer care kits called Rejuvenate. Picture: Lea Salmon

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Gidea Park & Romford look to respond against bottom club Southend

Sadiqullah Kamal of Gidea Park. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Harold Wood skipper Perrin insists promotion is still in their hands ahead of run in

S Khan of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

Brentwood face two tough tests as they chase trophies

Nick Winter of Brentwood looks on as Kieran Scarlioli adds to the Hornchurch total during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Daggers boss Taylor eager to build on Harrogate win

Chike Kandi of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists