Gidea Park & Romford face relegation threatened Loughton after narrow Upminster win

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 August 2019

Sadiqullah Kamal in bowling action for Gidea Park. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Sadiqullah Kamal in bowling action for Gidea Park. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Gidea Park & Romford take on Loughton this Saturday following a dramatic final over win against Upminster in their last game.

Upminster opted to bat first in Saturday's game and got off to a good start through Farid Butt (21) and Shahbaz Butt (25).

Terry Wyatt and Shafiq Rahman both entered late on to hit 31 runs each to help their side up to 170 all out.

Opening for Gidea Park, Sam Hewitt then hit 56 runs before Harry Phillips entered at number three to reach a score of 34.

Three straight scores of 0 left Gidea Park needing 21 to win but Ubaid Kiani, in at number four, reached 45 not out to get his side over the line for a narrow victory.

Jamal Francis's side now sit seventh in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One and take on a Loughton side who are fighting for survival and find themselves second from bottom, 38 points behind Gidea Park.

Loughton go into the game following a win over bottom side Southend-on-Sea & EMT.

