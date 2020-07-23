Search

Gidea Park & Romford using short season to assess squad after relegation says Rogers

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 July 2020

Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Central Park on 18th July 2020

Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Central Park on 18th July 2020

Gidea Park & Romford stand-in captain George Rogers insists they will be using the shortened 2020 season to assess their new-look squad and see what they need to add for the following campaign.

They got off to a strong start with an eight-wicket derby victory over Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower on the opening day of the league campaign.

“It’s been quite an extended winter, obviously we was a bit unfortunate last year with the first team getting relegated on the final day, and since then the team has gone through a little bit of change,” Rogers said.

“It was quite nice to get out there, see what the team is looking like, but mainly just nice to be back playing cricket.

“We’ve got these nine weeks now, but especially for our first team we’ve gone through changes, which is the normal thing for any relegated side as you have players that want to go onto new opportunites, but we’ve had a good recruitment with two or three players.

“Sachin Vaja, Frankie Hazel and Will Chuter have come across from Upminster and we want to use these games to lay a platform for next season. We’re going to trial a few youngsters, as I assume most teams are going to do, so we can see how they cope at a level above what they’ve been playing.

“We want to get an idea of what else we need to recruit to hopefully go forward next season.”

Gidea Park restricted Ardleigh Green to a score of 162-8, before replying with 164-2 with new signing Vaja (59) and Ubaid Kiani (85 not out) leading the way with the bat.

“Sachin Vaja opened the batting and scored 59 on his debut and also Ubaid Kiani who bats at three scored 85 not out,” said Rogers.

“We obviously chased it down and there was some minor contribution from the other two, but those two were the stand-outs.”

They travel to face Shenfield’s 2nd XI in another game where Rogers believes they will give a few more different players a chance to impress.

He said: “Our 2nd XI are a couple of leagues below Shenfield 2nd XI, so even the guys we’re trialling are playing a level of opposition they wouldn’t usually face, but if anything it’s another opportunity to see how people go and of course play some cricket.”

