Captain Francis feels Gidea Park & Romford now ready for any challenge this term

Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gidea Park & Romford captain Jamal Francis insists his side are ready for any challenge thrown at them this season – including Springfield this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020 Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020

Park welcome their rivals to Gallows Corner on Saturday determined to bounce back from defeat to Goresbrook in a rain-affected clash Shepherd Neame Essex League Ten Doeschate group game last weekend.

And skipper Francis is also backing his top-order batsmen to continue putting in impressive performances like they have all season so far.

“Our top four or five have been consistent since the games have started, getting consistent 50 and having a lot of time in the crease, which has important for them – especially the new guys coming in,” Francis said.

“We’ve also bowled really tight lines and in good areas all season so far, so we’re looking good for the Springfield match.

Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020 Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020

“We know they’re going to be quite a strong team, but the boys at the moment are ready for any challenge, so we’re looking forward to it.

“I don’t really know too much about their team, it’s more hearsay. Speaking to a few guys at Upminster when we played them, they were saying that they’ve got some good players.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve heard good things from the league they’ve been playing in and we know everyone in this league is going to be pretty competitive.

“I think they’ll be coming to try getting one over us just like Goresbrook did, who also come from a different league.”

Park suffered a four-wicket defeat to Goresbrook, who faced a revised target after a heavy downpour.

Gidea Park posted a useful 40-over score of 219-5 thanks largely to Sachin Vaja (68), Ubaid Kiani (46) and Frankie Hazel (66) with others chipping in.

But the rain meant Goresbrook faced 20 overs in reply and only had to chase down 110, which they achieved.

“I think we definitely got the short straw on Saturday to be fair – what we’re used to with limited overs I suppose. And it worked out in their favour,” said Francis.

“I can’t fault the effort at all, trying to defend 110 on a big outfield like Gidea Park and taking it down to the last ball of the game just shows where the team is at right now, I think we’re playing really well.

“Fair play to Goresbrook as they made it difficult all day for us, but on another day it probably would have swung in our favour.”