Search

Advanced search

Captain Francis feels Gidea Park & Romford now ready for any challenge this term

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 August 2020

Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020

Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gidea Park & Romford captain Jamal Francis insists his side are ready for any challenge thrown at them this season – including Springfield this weekend.

Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020

Park welcome their rivals to Gallows Corner on Saturday determined to bounce back from defeat to Goresbrook in a rain-affected clash Shepherd Neame Essex League Ten Doeschate group game last weekend.

And skipper Francis is also backing his top-order batsmen to continue putting in impressive performances like they have all season so far.

“Our top four or five have been consistent since the games have started, getting consistent 50 and having a lot of time in the crease, which has important for them – especially the new guys coming in,” Francis said.

“We’ve also bowled really tight lines and in good areas all season so far, so we’re looking good for the Springfield match.

Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020

“We know they’re going to be quite a strong team, but the boys at the moment are ready for any challenge, so we’re looking forward to it.

“I don’t really know too much about their team, it’s more hearsay. Speaking to a few guys at Upminster when we played them, they were saying that they’ve got some good players.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve heard good things from the league they’ve been playing in and we know everyone in this league is going to be pretty competitive.

“I think they’ll be coming to try getting one over us just like Goresbrook did, who also come from a different league.”

Park suffered a four-wicket defeat to Goresbrook, who faced a revised target after a heavy downpour.

Gidea Park posted a useful 40-over score of 219-5 thanks largely to Sachin Vaja (68), Ubaid Kiani (46) and Frankie Hazel (66) with others chipping in.

But the rain meant Goresbrook faced 20 overs in reply and only had to chase down 110, which they achieved.

“I think we definitely got the short straw on Saturday to be fair – what we’re used to with limited overs I suppose. And it worked out in their favour,” said Francis.

“I can’t fault the effort at all, trying to defend 110 on a big outfield like Gidea Park and taking it down to the last ball of the game just shows where the team is at right now, I think we’re playing really well.

“Fair play to Goresbrook as they made it difficult all day for us, but on another day it probably would have swung in our favour.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood captain Perrin eyeing a top four finish in the Premier

Harold Wood first-team in their new kits for the season (Pic: Tom Clarke)

Captain Francis feels Gidea Park & Romford now ready for any challenge this term

Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020

West: Brentwood ‘pumped’ to face title rivals Hornchurch

Brentwood captain Aaron West (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering Athletics youngsters impress at London Inter Clubs Challenge

Havering Athletics Club member Al Ameen Salaam (Pic: Joanne Day)

Essex star Jamie Porter believes he is close to the top of his game

Essex's Jamie Porter celebrates the wicket of Sussex's Phil Salt during day four of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.