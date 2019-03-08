Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Francis confident Park can kick-start campaign with a home triumph against Fives

PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 May 2019

Michael Pegram of Gidea Park & Romford (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Michael Pegram of Gidea Park & Romford (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Park beaten by eight wickets at Hutton last weekend

Jamal Francis of Gidea Park & Romford (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Jamal Francis of Gidea Park & Romford (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jamal Francis believes a victory for Gidea Park & Romford at home to Fives & Heronians on Saturday could be the catalyst needed to be successful in Shepherd Neame Essex Division One.

Park are at home in the league for the first time this term this weekend, but are still on the lookout for a first win in the competition.

Last weekend saw GPR lose by eight wickets away to Hutton as they began the league term with a defeat.

Skipper Francis wants Park to move on swiftly from that defeat against Fives, but is wary of the threat posed by their recently-promoted opponents.

"Fives have players in their squad that are capable of playing in Division One, which is why they won Division Two last season and Southend last weekend," said Francis.

"Fives aren't in this league just to make up the members; they'll be looking to put teams under pressure.

You may also want to watch:

"We know where their strengths lie and we'll try to counter that, but we have confidence in our own ablilty.

"The opening weeks of a new season are important because they set the tone for the campaign and we need to get an early win on the board."

As for that defeat to Hutton, Francis top scored with 35 as GPR were dismissed for just 98 after electing to bat first.

Sam Hewitt and Francis then took a wicket apiece to check Hutton's reply, but Park were never likely to defend such a low score and so it proved.

GPR, however, were at least able to claim seven points from the loss which is something Francis is keen to draw on.

"There were positives to take from the defeat and we're happy to take the points we did despite losing.

"We know we need to get a win on the board early in the season and we want to show people exactly what we're capable of.

"We back ourselves to do well in every game and hopefully that will be the case against Hutton."

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Council appoints new mayor of Havering

The newly elected mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton with the former mayor of Havering, cllr Dilip Patel in Havering's Town Hall on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: April Roach

Residents ‘shocked’ by armed police flocking to Harold Wood street after police arrest wrong man

Armed police flocked to Greenway, Harold Hill, on Tuesday, May 14, after reports of a wanted man staying in the area. Shortly after he was arrested, the man was released as it was discovered he was not the man wanted.

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Council appoints new mayor of Havering

The newly elected mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton with the former mayor of Havering, cllr Dilip Patel in Havering's Town Hall on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: April Roach

Residents ‘shocked’ by armed police flocking to Harold Wood street after police arrest wrong man

Armed police flocked to Greenway, Harold Hill, on Tuesday, May 14, after reports of a wanted man staying in the area. Shortly after he was arrested, the man was released as it was discovered he was not the man wanted.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Francis confident Park can kick-start campaign with a home triumph against Fives

Michael Pegram of Gidea Park & Romford (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tools in GB squad for World Cup event in Czech Republic

Tom Toolis practices his shooting ahead of the Modern Pentathlon World Championships (pic Artur Lesniak)

‘Rusty’ Hornchurch have to be at best against Buckhurst Hill, says Gordon

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon reacts in the field (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Upminster must find way to stop Panesar

Monty Panesar, who won the treble with Hornchurch last season, has joined Shenfield (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Brentwood must keep feet on the ground says skipper

C Griffiths of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of T Cummins during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists