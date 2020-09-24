Former Shenfield High School pupil Villiers helps England Women in T20 win

Mady Villiers (centre) and England teammates wait for the result of a review during the second Vitality IT20 match against West Indies at The Incora County Ground, Derby. PA Wire/PA Images

Former Shenfield High School pupil Mady Villiers took two wickets for England Women as they sealed a 47 run victory over the West Indies in the second T20 and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

England were in danger of squandering a strong start after slipping to 96-6, with Stafanie Taylor taking 2-12, but Sarah Glenn’s aggressive 26 from 19 balls lifted England to 151-8.

You may also want to watch:

West Indies reached 72-1 and looked relatively untroubled before Glenn removed Deandra Dottin for 38 and the tourists stumbled to 96-8.

Regular wickets and a lack of big shots saw West Indies finish their 20 overs on 104-8.

The 22-year-old Villiers picked up two wickets for two runs in three overs to continue her impressive form since being handed a call-up earlier this year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The youngster will hope to continue her form on Saturday when they play once again in Derby (1pm).