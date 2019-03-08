Shenfield skipper Smith says his squad has healthy competition

Jack Potticary of Shenfield raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith says there is healthy competition amongst the squad with multiple players stepping up in recent weeks, writes Jacob Ranson.

The experienced batsman takes his side to Paddock Green on Saturday for their final timed game for now against Fives & Heronians.

And the skipper is backing his side to remain unbeaten before heading into the 50-over fixtures in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One calendar.

"I've got competition for places now, I know it's not easy not being able to bat every week, but the guys that are batting know they've got people ready to step up if required," Smith said.

"It's healthy to have that competition."

Former Hornchurch treble-winner Smith knows it will not be easy as their opponents sit hot on their tails in second in the league, adding: "It's not going to be easy, none of the games will be easy, but if we play to the best of our ability there is no reason why we shouldn't win.

"We've just got to do the basics right and keep our form going, then we'll hopefully get another win."

He also admitted he knows enough about Fives and what threats they pose ahead of the encounter.

"I know a little bit about Fives, they've got some good players, I've known a lot of them from over the years but we'll be strong and confident of getting a win.

"Obviously we've still got to play to the best of our ability."

Shenfield head into the clash on the back of a six-wicket victory over Loughton last weekend.

And the captain was keen to praise everyone for getting the job done, especially young Essex bowler Jack Plom.

"We lost the toss and there wasn't a lot in the wicket, so we did well to restrict them to 200," he said.

"He (Jack) bowled superb on Saturday, blinding. He really ran in hard and bowled sharp with good pace. He troubled the entire Loughton batsmen.

"After restricting them to 200, I said it was easily a 300 wicket, even Monty (Panesar) didn't take a wicket but he bowled 17 overs for less than three an over to build the pressure up.

"We did it as a breeze, the three wickets we lost, the batsmen got themselves out as they were caught at long on.

"We possibly could have done it without a loss of a wicket if we'd knuckled down."