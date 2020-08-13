Five out of six ain’t bad for Upminster

Alan Ison in batting action for Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster’s senior sides claimed another five wins out of six on a sweltering Saturday.

The firsts beat Gidea Park & Romford by 31 runs at Gallows Corner to share top spot in the Shepherd Neae Essex League Ten Doeschate division with Brentwood seconds.

They slipped to 1-2 before Pulkit Gupta (57) and Louis Pickering (23) fought back.

Captain Alan Ison hit 54 off 52 balls as his side reached 166-7, with Ehsan Afzal, John Curtis and Ollie Peck adding late runs to lift them to 223.

Will Chuter (3-27) was the pick of Park’s bowling, against his former club, but Pickering and Afzal reduced the hosts to 30-3 before Jamal Francis and Frankie Hazle – another ex-Upminster man – steadied things.

Billy Wright’s introduction proved key as he took three wickets to leave Park 131-9, before Chuter and Matthew Hogg hit out late on to lift their total to 192.

The seconds cruised to an eight-wicket win over Harold Wood, after Mark D’cruz took three early wickets.

Sam Twine and Scott Simmons also had success, while Chris Bennett (41 out out) top scored as Wood were dismissed for 122.

Tom Daniels (76 not out) maintained his good form, as captain Nick Ison hit an unbeaten 34 to seal victory.

The thirds lost a last-ball thriller to Hutton at the Polo Field Ground, after scoring a below-par 181-7.

Akibur Rahman and Dan Simpson gave them a good start, but they fell to 124-6 before Paul Middlemiss (34 not out) and Rob Mack led a recovery of sorts.

Andy Bliss (4-35) was the pick of Hutton’s attack, with Andrew Berry (3-18) making early inroads for Upminster.

Craig Miller (65), Sam Crispin and Graham Spooner looked to have Hutton on track, but Jordan Tolan took two wickets to leave them nine down with six needed.

Dan Rickard and Bliss held their nerve to scramble a single for a one-wicket win.

The fourths beat their Harold Wood rivals by 82 runs at Coopers, with Will Frost hitting 83 off 95 balls.

Steve Limn, Stew Hammond, Arun Kullar and Rob Bannister chipped in as they posted 225-5, before 13-year-old Jamie Green (5-15) tore through Wood’s batting.

Ryan Brown and captain Ian Munn nabbed braces, as Michael Rowe finished unbeaten on 49 in Wood’s 143.

Upminster fifths beat Brentwood sixths at Campion, with Harvey Daniels hitting his first century of the season in style.

Rafe Smallman and Alex Bottoms gave support as the hosts made 311-2, with Brentwood skittled for 59.

The sixths beat Gidea Park & Romford fourths, after Ian Twine and captain Ray Calder’s opening stand laid the platform for their 175, before the hosts were bowled out for 78.

The Windmill Whack saw Sharks beat Burley’s Bandits and Panthers defeat Ace Avengers in the women’s competition.

Kushoom Bugh Tigers enjoyed a convincing win over Hunter’s Hurricanes in the men’s event, thanks largely to an excellent 80 from Steve Mack.