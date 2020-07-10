Search

Cricket: All 18 First-Class Counties to compete in 2020 season

PUBLISHED: 11:41 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 10 July 2020

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

All 18 First-Class Counties have agreed to participate in the same competitive red-ball and white-ball competitions during this summer’s shortened men’s domestic season.

The season will commence with a four-day competition which will enable all 18 First-Class Counties to compete for the Bob Willis Trophy. This will be followed by a shortened Vitality Blast competition starting on 27 August.

ECB Managing Director of County Cricket, Neil Snowball, said: “The enforced break due to COVID-19 has provided a challenging period for the county game during which time the 18 First-Class Counties have been united with a common goal to get back to our core function of playing cricket.

“The commitment of the Chairs and Chief Executives of the First-Class Counties to work together to achieve that ambition has been resolute and we will remain in close discussion as we continue to assess risk factors that need to be mitigated in order to ensure the safety and welfare of their players, coaches and staff.

“We are all delighted that agreement has been reached across the game and we are now in a position to look forward to and prepare for a new men’s domestic season starting on August 1.”

