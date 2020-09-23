Essex still in strong position despite rain cutting play short

Essex's Sam Cook (centre right) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Somerset's Ben Green (not in picture) during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Jamie Porter claimed his first wicket of the match in a truncated session of play that allowed just 10.5 overs of play in the afternoon session shoehorned in between rain.

Essex's Adam Wheater (centre) celebrates with teammates after catching out Somerset's Tom Abell (right) off the bowling of Aaron Beard during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London. Essex's Adam Wheater (centre) celebrates with teammates after catching out Somerset's Tom Abell (right) off the bowling of Aaron Beard during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

At the enforced break, Somerset had reached 107 for 4 with Ed Byrom on 45 and Steve Davies 7 not out.

Paceman Porter accounted for George Bartlett who was caught off the edge by Alastair Cook at first slip to bring to a close the batsman’s 47 ball innings spanning an hour at the crease.

Somerset made slow progress during the afternoon having resumed at 90 for 3 after the morning’s play that brought two wickets for Sam Cook and one for Aaron Beard.

Rain started almost immediately the players left for the lunch interval and after two inspections by umpires Rob Bailey and Russell Warren, the go-ahead was given for a 2.35 p.m. resumption.

Porter, bowling from the Pavilion End, and Cook were the model of accurate line and length restricting the runs illustrated by 37 “dot” balls at one point.

Just 4 runs were added in the first 6 overs after lunch before, with the total n 94, Porter ended a fourth wicket alliance worth 42 runs between Byrom and Bartlett.

The bowlers continued their stranglehold before a sequence of 37 “dot” balls was ended when new batsman Davies collected a boundary against Porter.

It was another boundary off the same bowler, this time from the bat of Byrom that took the total into three figures but soon after, rain brought the players off the field and an early tea was taken.