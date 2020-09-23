Sam Cook gets Essex off to a strong start against Somerset

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates taking a wicket ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Sam Cook collected two wickets for Essex in their Bob Willis Trophy shoot-out with Somerset before the West Country outfit responded to reach the lunch interval on 90 for 3.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Put into bat, and after a maiden opening over from Jamie Porter, Somerset lost their first wicket to the ninth ball of the match when Cook trapped Tom Lammonby in front of his stumps without a run on the board.

It took 19 balls before the batting side got their score moving and that came when skipper Tom Abell carved a Cook delivery to the boundary before gathering another four later in the over.

Opener Ben Green and Abell had taken the score to 34 when Aaron Beard, who had replaced Cook at the Nursery End, broke the partnership. Abell, on 19, flirted with a leg side delivery but wicket-keeper Adam Wheater dived to his left to hold a stunning catch inches from the ground.

You may also want to watch:

Cook who had now taken over from Porter, conceded a boundary that went through the slip cordon taking the total onto 50 before captain Tom Westley brought spin ace Simon Harmer into the attack.

But it was Cook that was to strike next. Green who had scored 24 out of 52 was beaten through the gate with a ball that nipped back into the right-hander to give the bowler figures of 2-17 at that stage.

But that was the last reward for Essex as Ed Byrom and George Bartlett avoided any further incursion as they steadily built a partnership by virtue of disciplined batting and controlled batting that produced an unbroken stand of 38 in just over 9 overs by the interval.

Cook had figures of 11-3-27-2 at lunch, Beard 6-1-38-1, Porter 7-3-15-0 and Harmer 6-2-16-0.

Essex: NLJ Browne, AN Cook, T Westley*, DW Lawrence, PI Walter, RN ten Doeschate, AJA Wheater†, SR Harmer, AP Beard, SJ Cook, JA Porter,

Somerset: BGF Green, TA Lammonby, TB Abell*, EJ Byrom, GA Bartlett, SM Davies†, C Overton, L Gregory, JH Davey, MJ Leach, JA Brooks