Sam Cook leads the way for Essex in rain affected match

Essex's Sam Cook (centre right) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Somerset's Ben Green (not in picture) during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Sam Cook returned figures of 2 for 38 whilst there was a wicket apiece for Jamie Porter and Aaron Beard on a rain-affected day when the four stoppages to the inclement weather claimed 46 overs, as Somerset reached the close on 119 for 4 in the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord’s.

Cook claimed openers Tom Lammonby and Ben Green before Ed Byrom stood firm with reaching an unbeaten half-century shortly before play drew to a close after yet another interruption by rain.

Essex won the toss and put their opponents into bat and immediately had their opponents in trouble when Cook trapped Lammonby in front of his stumps with the ninth ball of the match to give the bowler his 100th first-class wicket.

The first Somerset runs were gathered when skipper Tom Abell collected two boundaries from Porter’s second over and together with opener Ben Green, he started to repair the early damage.

He had reached 19 with his fourth boundary but was then brilliantly caught by wicket-keeper Adam Wheater who took the catch inches off the ground from a legside Beard delivery that also struck the thigh pad.

That left Somerset 34 for 2 and 18 runs later, Cook struck again with a superb delivery when he bowled Green through the gate for 24 with a ball that nipped back to give the bowler figures of 2 for 17 at that stage.

Byrom, who picked off the loose delivery played with mature good sense and George Bartlett set about rebuilding the innings and by lunch, had composed a 38 runs partnership.

The 23-year-old Byrom played with mature good sense to eschew possible demise and was the more dominant presence although ably supported by Bartlett.

Rain delayed the resumption and when the action did get underway and with the floodlights on, only 10.5 overs were possible between lunch and tea when a turgid pattern of play saw Porter and Cook concede just 4 runs in the first six overs with five maidens.

With the total on 94 and the scoreboard almost seizing to a halt, Porter brought the operators into action when he induced a fateful edge from Bartlett and Alastair Cook took the catch at first slip.

Bartlett departed for a 47-ball 12 before Steve Davies ended a sequence of 37 consecutive “dot” balls form the Essex pace pair when he collected a boundary off Porter.

Another boundary off Porter, this one to Byrom, brought the total past 100 but shortly after, rain returned to send the players off for an early tea.

After another delay of more than an hour, play restarted and Byrom was able to complete his hard-earned half-century with a straight drove from Cook, the ninth four of his 82-ball innings.

But three balls later, play was concluded for the day with Byrom on 51 and Davies 13 not out.

Cook has taken 2 for 38, Porter 1 for 33, Beard 1 for 38 and Simon Harmer 0 for 10 from 6 overs.

Play is scheduled to resume in the morning at 10.30 a.m.