Essex star Sir Alastair Cook admitted it was tough early on against Somerset

Essex's Alastair Cook in action during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Sir Alastair Cook struck the 67th first-class century of his career when compiling 172 in the Bob Willis Trophy final.

“I played nicely,” said. “It was tough early on as the new ball does nip a bit and Somerset are relentless in their approach.

“At one stage it looked like we could get a big lead but they battled back well. But there is a lot of cricket left.

“It is a great occasion to play in any final, especially one which hasn’t been done before, and under the legacy of Bob Willis it is cool.

“I enjoying playing with this bunch of lads. It is just good fun.”

And he acknowledged the innings played by skipper Tom Westley who scored 51 and figured in a partnership of 170 with the former England captain.

“He played really well. There has only been five games and he has looked fine but has found ways to get out.

“We built a partnership which allowed us to get right back in this game.

“It is such a big change to go from being a vice-captain to taking over the club and filling Ryan ten Doeschate’s big shoes. It was a massive learning curve for him and bodes well for next season.”