Search

Advanced search

Essex star Sir Alastair Cook admitted it was tough early on against Somerset

PUBLISHED: 11:31 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 26 September 2020

Essex's Alastair Cook in action during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Essex's Alastair Cook in action during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Sir Alastair Cook struck the 67th first-class century of his career when compiling 172 in the Bob Willis Trophy final.

“I played nicely,” said. “It was tough early on as the new ball does nip a bit and Somerset are relentless in their approach.

“At one stage it looked like we could get a big lead but they battled back well. But there is a lot of cricket left.

“It is a great occasion to play in any final, especially one which hasn’t been done before, and under the legacy of Bob Willis it is cool.

You may also want to watch:

“I enjoying playing with this bunch of lads. It is just good fun.”

And he acknowledged the innings played by skipper Tom Westley who scored 51 and figured in a partnership of 170 with the former England captain.

“He played really well. There has only been five games and he has looked fine but has found ways to get out.

“We built a partnership which allowed us to get right back in this game.

“It is such a big change to go from being a vice-captain to taking over the club and filling Ryan ten Doeschate’s big shoes. It was a massive learning curve for him and bodes well for next season.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Essex star Sir Alastair Cook admitted it was tough early on against Somerset

Essex's Alastair Cook in action during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Alastair Cook leads the charge for Essex against Somerset

Essex's Alastair Cook celebrates with with teammate Tom Westley after scoring a century during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

How volunteer uses digital skills to help hospice during lockdown

Ryan Fox has been volunteering his digital skills to help the Saint Francis Hospice, Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

View from the House: A massive boost in our incinerator fight

Labour MP Jon Cruddas.

Hornchurch boss Stimson is predicting Stortford rivals to be challenging this campaign

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020