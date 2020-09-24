Essex fight back with the new ball against Somerset

Essex's Sam Cook (centre right) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Somerset's Ben Green (not in picture) during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Sam Cook returned figures of five for 76 as Somerset were bowled out for 301 before bad light prevented Essex from facing remaining three overs in the days allocation.

A partnership of 127 between Ed Byrom and Craig Overton underpinned the Somerset total with the former striking 117 during a 5 and a quarter hours stay at the crease whilst Overton hit 66 to frustrate the Essex bowlers for more than three hours.

The Somerset pair came together after Cook had collected his third wicket of the innings when Steve Davies flirted with a delivery outside off and edged a catch to wicket-keeper Adam Wheater, a dismissal left Somerset 139 for five and the initiative with their opponents

However the excellent Zimbabwe-born Byrom and Overton played effectively and without due concerns although Cook and Porter did pass the bat on a number of occasions.

The 23-year-old Byrom moved to three figures with a straight drive off Cook completing his milestone performance four balls after lunch and Overton moved sweetly to an 85-ball half century to retrieve the earlier position off concern for their side on day when the weather again took a hand.

The duo character had carried the score to 266 for five when the second new ball was taken and that was to prove both batsman’s downfall starting with Overton.

The new ball was just four deliveries old when Jamie Porter struck him in front of his stumps and 8 balls later, Byram’s substantial contribution was ended by Cook when he too struck the pads to receive the affirmative decision from the umpire.

Lewis Gregory clubbed a 6 over the mid-wicket boundary when facing C but he paid the price when he too was adjudged leg before to give the bowler his fifth wicket.

Three wickets had now fallen in 19 deliveries and although Josh Davey defied the Essex bowlers as the total inched past 300, the re-introduction of Simon Harmer at the Nursery End saw the spinner round off the innings with the wickets of Jack Leach and Jack Brooks in successive deliveries.

Cook finished with five for 76 from 32 overs tender which were maidens, Harmer returned 2 for 36 from 20 overs and Porter 2 for 85 from 29 overs.

Openers Nick Browne and Alastair Cook made their way to the middle but before they faced the opening delivery of the Essex reply, the umpires conferred and decided the play could not continue because of the light on a day when 40 overs were lost to the weather.