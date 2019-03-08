Search

Advanced search

Cricket: Essex set for annnual benefit match at Upminster

PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 September 2019

Jamie Porter in batting action for Essex during the 2018 benefit match against Upminster at Upminster Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jamie Porter in batting action for Essex during the 2018 benefit match against Upminster at Upminster Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex head to Upminster for their annual benefit match on Sunday, having booked their place at the Vitality Blast T20 finals day in superb style in midweek.

Having beaten Kent by 10 runs in their final group match last Friday to sneak into the quarter-finals they beat Lancashire Lightning by six wickets at Durham on Wednesday.

And Upminster are hoping for another entertaining contest in the long-standing fixture, which starts at 3pm.

Paul Middlemiss said: "We're hoping it will be another great day. It will be the 21st time we've hosted one of these matches and it is still a special occasion for the club.

You may also want to watch:

"The format has changed over the years and we now have a lot more involvement from our junior and women's sides, but the Upminster public always come out in force to support the day,

"It has been a tough season on the pitch for the ones and twos, but it is always a special way to finish the season. We normally, touch wood, get the good weather!

"We have a couple of youngsters playing in the Upminster side as always but we have also selected guys like Mike Larke and Rob Mack to reward them for the tremendous amount of work they have done for the club this year.

"I'd like to thank Dan Feist, Kelly Castle, Arfan Akram and Nick Browne at Essex for everything they do with us to make the day possible."

The Essex XI was still to be confirmed as the Recorder went to press this week.

Upminster: Ollie Peck (captain), Mike Larke, Nicky Ison, Tom Daniels, Shahbaz Butt, Billy Wright, Will Frost, John Curtis, Ryan Brown, James Evans, Terry Wyatt, Louis Pickering, Rob Mack.

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

KFC to open at former Collier Row bank

A branch of KFC will be opening in Collier Row. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Woman taken to hospital after Emerson Park car crash flips car onto roof

Police officers responding to a car crash that left a vehicle on its roof in Herbert Road, Emerson Park. Picture: @MPSEmersonPark

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Police confirm man in hospital after suffering head injuries at Rush Green bus stop

Police officers called to Rush Green Road just after midnight on Wednesday discovered a man in his 30s with head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

KFC to open at former Collier Row bank

A branch of KFC will be opening in Collier Row. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Woman taken to hospital after Emerson Park car crash flips car onto roof

Police officers responding to a car crash that left a vehicle on its roof in Herbert Road, Emerson Park. Picture: @MPSEmersonPark

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Essex set for annnual benefit match at Upminster

Jamie Porter in batting action for Essex during the 2018 benefit match against Upminster at Upminster Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women set for tricky opening day clash with champions Arsenal

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch boss Stimson has high hopes for an FA Cup run

East London Football Podcast.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Brentwood look to end long 11-year wait for league title

J Hebron of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists