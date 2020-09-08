Essex bag Bob Willis Trophy final spot with Middlesex victory

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Lewis Gregory during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 24th September 2019

Unbeaten Essex confirmed their place in the Bob Willis Trophy final as South Group victors with an emphatic nine-wicket win over Middlesex.

Sir Alastair Cook, Paul Walter and Tom Westley knocked off the 53 required in 13.5 overs, after Sam Cook’s double, combined with wickets for Aaron Beard and Simon Harmer, had bowled Middlesex out for 150.

Essex’s place at Lord’s was confirmed when Derbyshire failed to get a batting point in their North Group fixture against Lancashire - which was met by cheers from the Essex dressing room.

It meant Derbyshire could only match Essex’s 90 points, if they manage to win at Aigburth, but due to their inferior win record they would miss out.

Therefore, Essex will face the winner of the Central Group – either Somerset or Worcestershire – for a five-day match starting on September 23.

Middlesex resumed with a slim lead of 25 runs, six wickets down, with the hope of the tail setting Essex a tricky fourth-innings chase.

It didn’t pan out how they would have dreamed overnight, instead, Sam Cook’s fantasies were realised.

The fast bowler, who had taken four wickets in the first innings, beat James Harris’ edge of the bat to uproot his off-stump with his second ball of the morning.

Cook only needed another 13 balls to strangle Blake Cullen down the legside, as the 18-year-old tickled through to wicketkeeper Adam Wheater – his first second innings catch having pouched five earlier in the match.

He thought Thilan Walallawita had top-edged a bouncer behind three balls later, but umpire XXX correctly adjudged the ball to have deflected off the batsman’s shoulder.

Cook was replaced at the Hayes Close End by Aaron Beard, on the back of three wickets in 21 balls on day three, and also struck immediately.

Walallawita saw his leg stump cartwheeling towards the River Can as Beard unleashed a yorker – the 22-year-old ended with career-best figures of 3-21.

And in the next over Tim Murtagh swung wildly and was stumped to hand leading wicket-taker Simon Harmer his 34th scalp of the Bob Willis Trophy.

Middlesex lost their last four wickets in just under 15 overs, as John Simpson was left unbeaten on 26 off 123 balls.

That left Essex needing a nominal 53 to an 11th straight first-class victory at the Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford.

Alastair Cook and Walter marched to 41 as both struck four boundaries apiece in what appeared to a procession to victory.

Murtagh castled Cook to slow Essex, but Walter (20) clipped the winning runs off Nick Gubbins, who bowled his spin while wearing his cap.