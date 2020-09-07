Sam Cook keep Essex’s Bob Willis Trophy final hopes alive against Middlesex

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Lewis Gregory during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 24th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Sam Cook returned season-best figures as Essex’s Bob Willis Trophy final hopes remained on track despite 15 wickets falling on day one at the Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford.

Fast bowler Cook celebrated analysis of 4-27 as he formed a formidable trident with new ball partner Jamie Porter (3-55) and spinner Simon Harmer (3-34) as Middlesex were dashed out for 138 in 53.3 overs.

But in reply, Tim Murtagh and James Harris both took two wickets to leave reigning county champions Essex 108 for five, despite Paul Walter’s 43

Essex are heavy favourites to top the South Group but to qualify for the Lord’s final later this month they need to score more points than either the winner of the Central or North section.

They will likely need to get a bonus point more than northern leaders Derbyshire, if both teams were to win.

That quest for points started off well as they received the full three bowling points on offer by skittling Middlesex.

Having been put in the field by Middlesex captain Steve Eskinazi, they had their first point on the board inside half an hour.

Holden, who had scored a century in Vitality Blast fixture at Chelmsford earlier this season, was caught behind to Cook’s second delivery.

Gubbins and Robson both fell to Porter to leave Middlesex 18 for three – the former lbw and the latter, following back-to-back boundaries, was bowled while leaving.

Eskinazi was caught behind off his inside edge after sticking around for 15.

Simon Harmer was brought into the attack in the 18th over from his customary River End and immediately found massive turn.

Although the Bob Willis Trophy’s leading wicket-taker didn’t need to use the facilities when Martin Andersson slapped a full toss to midwicket.

Former Essex loanee Robbie White was the sixth batsman to depart when he edged Porter to Sir Alastair Cook at first slip – giving Essex a previous second bonus point and Porter his 350th first-class scalp.

The tumble continued as John Simpson edged Porter behind and Harris, following a patient innings high 34, was lbw to Cook.

The innings closed when Thilan Walallawita was adjudged to have edged behind and Blake Cullen handed wicketkeeper Adam Wheater his fifth catch of the day.

Middlesex had only finished their Vitality Blast defeat to Surrey at the Kia Oval a 9.20pm on Saturday evening, with five players featuring in both matches. They had travelled immediately after that match.

Having scored 113 for nine on the T20 and rolled for 138, Middlesex had a combined score of 251 for 19 in around 20 hours.

The pitch had offered nip, plenty of carry and offered the spinners turn, but it certainly wasn’t a wicket that would ordinarily suggest the number of wickets that fell.

That trend for quick wickets would continue into the Essex innings.

On the back of an unbeaten 129 on his last outing, Alastair Cook could only manage six as he edged to first slip, handing teenager Cullen a memorable third professional wicket in his second appearance.

Essex then lost three wickets in 19 balls to continue the instability at the wicket – with Tim Murtagh the chief instigator.

The veteran Irishman jagged a delivery in to take Tom Westley’s off stump before Dan Lawrence nicked behind while moving down the wicket. Before Harris took over to have Feroze Khushi lbw.

Paul Walter stood tall throughout, though, as he made his new role as opener his own with a well-made 43.

But he was castled by Harris to Essex on 87 for five – with Wheater and Ryan ten Doeschate helping their side head towards a first-innings lead, albeit still a long way from adding any batting bonus points to their tally.

Essex fast bowler Sam Cook: “It was nice to get back in the wickets and nice to get out playing. It is always nice personally but it is nice to bowl them out for a score we are happy with even though we’ve lost a few wickets.

“I feel good and I’m still growing as a bowler. It was nice to pick up the wickets today to justify that.

“Me, Porter and Harmer are all good mates so there is some friendly competition between us.

“Me and Jamie are creating a good partnership which I think is showing.

“I think there is a bit of moment there but I think the pace is pretty even and there is good value for shots.

“It is a pitch where you have to dig in and really work hard to earn your runs.

“We always believe we can win a game and we’d rather be in our position than there’s.”

Middlesex all-rounder James Harris: “It didn’t go exactly how we planned after winning the toss; we would have liked to have put a much bigger score on the board than what we did.

“But we managed to find a way to fight back with the ball and have got ourselves in the game.

“Everyone was in the game, it kept everyone interested. Hopefully the pitch does ease out a bit when we go again.

“We sustained a bit more damage than we would have liked but we have the chance to do that tomorrow by bowling them out and then putting a proper score on the board.

“The turnaround wasn’t ideal. I’m not sure how that came about but it is what it is.

“I wouldn’t put the performance down to anything like that. Perhaps there were a couple of looser shots from the T20 stuff but that wasn’t because we had a game last night – the guys are good enough to switch on when they need to be.

“There is no excuses from anybody, we didn’t quite get it right.”