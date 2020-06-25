Essex League clubs told ‘get ready for July 11 start’

Harold Wood batsmen take a break during their 2019 clash with Gidea Park & Romford

Shepherd Neame Essex League chairman Tom Clarke has asked clubs to be ready to play from July 11, despite no return date being set in latest government advice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed cricket remains banned outside the elite level on Tuesday due to concern over transmission of coronavirus.

But an ECB statement cited ‘a strong desire to work with government to see the return of recreational cricket on or around July 4’ and Clarke welcomed that stance.

He said: “I find this ECB statement very heartening and it shows the ECB do want to get cricket played in July.

“Therefore I want to reiterate the points I made last week. Member clubs should be attempting to get squares and outfields ready for cricket to be played from the second weekend in July. Contact members to alert them to the fact cricket matches may be able to be played and start taking availability.

“This continues to be our best option to be ready to play cricket when the ECB and government can argee on guidelines, something that is surely just around the corner from happening.”

*The 2020 T.Rippon Mid-Essex League season has been cancelled.