Search

Advanced search

Essex League clubs told ‘get ready for July 11 start’

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 June 2020

Harold Wood batsmen take a break during their 2019 clash with Gidea Park & Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Wood batsmen take a break during their 2019 clash with Gidea Park & Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shepherd Neame Essex League chairman Tom Clarke has asked clubs to be ready to play from July 11, despite no return date being set in latest government advice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed cricket remains banned outside the elite level on Tuesday due to concern over transmission of coronavirus.

But an ECB statement cited ‘a strong desire to work with government to see the return of recreational cricket on or around July 4’ and Clarke welcomed that stance.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “I find this ECB statement very heartening and it shows the ECB do want to get cricket played in July.

“Therefore I want to reiterate the points I made last week. Member clubs should be attempting to get squares and outfields ready for cricket to be played from the second weekend in July. Contact members to alert them to the fact cricket matches may be able to be played and start taking availability.

“This continues to be our best option to be ready to play cricket when the ECB and government can argee on guidelines, something that is surely just around the corner from happening.”

*The 2020 T.Rippon Mid-Essex League season has been cancelled.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Home Office halts plans to house asylum seekers in Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Asylum seekers could temporarily stay at a Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Hundreds turn out in memory of lifelong Hammers fan Dennis Lepine

A tribute flag for Dennis Lepine outside of his home. Picture: Ken Mears

Home Office halts plans to house asylum seekers in Hornchurch hotel

Palms Hotel on the Southend Arterial Road, Hornchurch could be receiving asylum seekers temporarily as part of a housing reshuffle. Picture: Google

Nurse alleges commuters abusing NHS workers with queue priority at Romford station

Archive photo of Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Essex League clubs told ‘get ready for July 11 start’

Harold Wood batsmen take a break during their 2019 clash with Gidea Park & Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coroanvirus: FIFA outlines pathway out of crisis

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Coronavirus: Dagenham and Rainham MP urges government to include college plans in recovery strategy

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak urging the government to implement the Association of Colleges' post-coronavirus 'Rebuild' plan. Picture: Andrew Achilleos.

Cricket: Trio awarded professional contracts for London & East women

Middlesex Women's Naomi Dattani during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Former Hammers keeper Moorhouse joins Bordeaux

Anna Moorhouse warming up for West Ham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)