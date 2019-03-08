Cricket: Essex deals for Allison, Buttleman

Substitute Essex wicketkeeper Will Buttleman looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex have announced that youngsters Ben Allison and Will Buttleman have both signed professional contracts with the club running until the end of the 2020 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Allison in bowling action for Brentwood at Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Ben Allison in bowling action for Brentwood at Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The pair signed summer contracts back in April and have been heavily involved with the Second XI over the last few years.

Upon signing his contract, Allison said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to sign my first professional contract with Essex.

"I've been at the club since I was eight-years-old and all I've ever been focused on is being a professional cricketer, so signing my first professional deal is a very special moment for myself and my family."

You may also want to watch:

On his contract, Buttleman added: "I'm delighted to have signed a contract with Essex. I've really been enjoying my cricket and feel like I'm improving all the time.

"I've gained some first-team experience this year too, which has been really beneficial to my development and I'm looking forward to the remainder of the campaign as well as next season and pushing for a place in the side."

Buttleman was drafted into the first team during the opening Specsavers County Championship fixture against Hampshire after Adam Wheater suffered a hand injury.

A few months later, he made his first-class debut in a draw against Yorkshire at Leeds.

He impressed with the gloves and head coach Anthony McGrath said: "Will has been called upon a few times for us this season and every time he's come into the first team he's done a great job behind the stumps.

"Both he and Ben have shown huge potential and have been involved in the first team set-up since the beginning of the season. Everybody at the club has high hopes for them and we're all eager to see how they develop as players."