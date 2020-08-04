Essex cricket stars support Lord’s Taverners runs and wickets for change campaign

Essex Captain Tom Westley, batsman Ryan Ten Doeschate and bowlers Jamie Porter and Aaron Beard have signed up to raise funds for the Lord’s Taverners charity through their Runs and Wickets for Change campaigns to support disadvantaged and disabled young people in the county.

Now county cricket has returned, Westley and Ten Doeschate will be helping the UK’s leading youth cricket and disability sports charity raise money with every run they score in the Bob Willis Trophy and T20 Blast during the shortened 2020 season.

Porter and Beard will be the first to replicate this fundraising for wicket taking, where you can donate to their fundraising pages per wicket they take in both of this year’s domestic competitions.

The four Essex stars join players from across the country in supporting this new style of fundraising at a time when the charity’s activity has been hampered by Covid-19.

You can sponsor each run they score, or wicket they take, for as little, or as much as you like – and you can cap the maximum amount you’d like to donate, while also choosing whether you donate for a single match, month or year.

All monies raised with go towards the Lord’s Taverners charity cricket programmes which support some of the most marginalised and at-risk young people in the UK using sport and recreation to build links between communities and encouraging groups to play sport together.

To donate to the players fundraising efforts and to take part in the campaign, sign-up using the below links:

Tom Westley - www.bit.ly/TW_R4C

Ryan Ten Doeschate – www.bit.ly/TD_R4C

Jamie Porter – www.bit.ly/JP_W4C

Aaron Beard – www.bit.ly/AB_W4C

