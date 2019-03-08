Search

Essex CC double-winners have celebratory mural unveiled by local artist

PUBLISHED: 16:44 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 04 November 2019

Essex CC mural in Chelmsford (Pic: We are the playbook)

In September, Essex County Cricket Club became the first team to win both the Vitality Blast and the Specsavers County Championship in the same season, and to celebrate their historic achievement, Dave Nash, a renowned local artist, has painted a mural in Chelmsford dedicated to the remarkable double.

The graffiti art features Simon Harmer and Ryan ten Doeschate, Essex's captains during their victorious Vitality Blast and Specsavers County Championship campaigns, and is located outside High Chelmer Shopping Centre in Chelmsford.

The mural was commissioned by both England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Essex County Cricket Club to commemorate the achievement.

People are encouraged to come down and have their picture taken with the mural depicting this historic moment in the club and the county's history.

