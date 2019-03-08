Gallery

Upminster look for third straight league win

L Pickering of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster will look to make it three league wins in a row on Saturday when they take on Fives and Heronians.

T Daniels in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo T Daniels in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One side made it back-to-back wins last Saturday, beating Hutton by 46 runs.

Captain Oliver Peck has encouraged his side to continue their winning run but believes the heat which is forecast for Saturday could play its part.

"I expect if its 35 degrees there will be quite a few runs" he said.

"We will need to get some runs on the board. They are a good side, they've beaten a lot of good sides already this season.

S Heywood of Hutton appeals during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo S Heywood of Hutton appeals during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We haven't played them for a while so we are looking forward to going there.

"They are always a good bunch of guys and we're looking forward to the challenge."

Upminster's victory against Hutton was just their second win of the season.

They didn't get off to the best of starts when Shafiq Rahman was dismissed early on but James Evans gave his side a huge boost, hitting 63 runs of 80 balls, which included 10 fours, before he was caught.

S Butt of Upminster raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo S Butt of Upminster raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Louis Pickering (27) and Shahbaz Butt (56) also put on big totals, while Tom Daniels hit 22 to help them reach 261-9.

Hutton made a strong start to their batting, with Vivian Paver and Joseph Parry scoring 24 and 43 respectively, before Bhajandip Singh Purewal hit an impressive 54.

But Upminster rallied to bowl them all out for 215, with Nicky Ison taking three wickets for just 41 runs.

Peck took another, while John Curtis, Louis Pickering and Shahbaz Butt all took two each.

S Rahman of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo S Rahman of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"It was a great result, they are a good side" Peck added.

"They have some overseas players which are some of the best in the league.

"Everyone contributed all the way down through the order to get us up to a good score.

"We bowled well. We stuck to bowling straight and full. It was a proper good team performance, not just one individual, everyone contributed."

L Pickering of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo L Pickering of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

J Parry of Hutton during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo J Parry of Hutton during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

