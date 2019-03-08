Search

Shenfield captain Roy Smith wants side to start climbing table

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 August 2019

Tom Ballington of Shenfield during Shenfield CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Chelmsford Road on 20th July 2019

Tom Ballington of Shenfield during Shenfield CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Chelmsford Road on 20th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith wants to see his side get on a winning run starting on Saturday when they play Loughton.

Their game against Hutton was called off last weekend due to the wet weather and they face a Loughton side who sit bottom of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One table after 12 games.

Smith was disappointed his team were not able to play their recent game but believes this Saturday's fixture presents a perfect chance for them to start rising up the table from their current fifth position.

"There was no way we were going to get a game against Hutton," he said.

"We can't take Loughton lightly, it's always on the day.

"We beat them earlier in the season. We should be nearly full strength so hopefully we can get the win and get on a run."

Shenfield beat Upminster in the last game they played and Smith says the victory should give them confidence heading into the clash with Loughton.

He added: "A couple of wins will get us up higher.

"We needed that win off the back of a few losses. We showed a lot of character."

