Rainham vice-captain Ronnie Jackson hits ODI century for England Learning Disability team

PUBLISHED: 15:30 09 October 2019

Ronnie Jackson of Rainham. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Ronnie Jackson of Rainham. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rainham vice-captain Ronnie Jackson smashed a 64-ball century for England's Learning Disability team as they beat Australia by 178 runs in the first One Day International in Brisbane.

Jackson struck up a confident partnership with Dan Bowser as they quickly reached 129, with Jackson going on to hit his first ODI century with 116 runs.

England then bowled Australia all out for 134 in 35 overs to claim victory.

After the win, Jackson told the ECB: "It was my first ODI hundred for England, so it was a very proud moment for me and quite emotional to be honest.

"Coming in with three wickets down after about 12 overs, it was a difficult stage of the game because if I got out it would have been a bad situation for us.

"I just made sure, at the beginning of my innings, that I nicked the odd single and punished the bad balls.

"As the innings went on I got more confident and started playing more shots.

"I hit a lot of boundaries but also kept looking for the singles, which helped us build a big total."

