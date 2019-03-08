Rainham captain pleased with 'professional' performance as side bounce back with win

Jon O'Neill in batting action for Rainham. (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rainham captain Jon O'Neill has praised his team's "professional" performance in their victory over Great Totham on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The side bounced back from a heavy defeat to Springfield the week before, when they were bowled all out for 100 and failed to take a wicket from the opposition.

O'Neill's side put in a much improved display against bottom club Great Totham, reaching 276-5 before bowling out the opposition for 93.

"It was a professional performance. We were smashed the week before so morale was low" O'Neill said.

"Everyone wanted to bounce back. It was pretty pleasing to put in that performance.

"It was good to have a lot of runs on the board and it was good to bowl them out for 93.

You may also want to watch:

"A couple of teams above us lost so it keeps us in touch."

O'Neill put in a fine opening batting display, hitting 44 runs before Ronnie Jackson entered to reach a huge 107 to put his team on the course to victory.

Jas Hothi and Rushi Patel also put on good totals, hitting 34 and 33 respectively, before a strong bowling display from the likes of Charlie Puncher (3-24), O'Neill (13-2) and Ben Little (28-2) sealed the win.

It was also the second time this season that all four Rainham teams won their games.

The win leaves Rainham fourth in the T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division.

O'Neill added: "Ronnie batted really well, he put on a great score.

"Our original aim was to challenge at the top but we've sort of revised that now and we're happy to be the best of the rest."

Next up for Rainham is a home game against Rayleigh.