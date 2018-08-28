Cricket: Pete Williams

The late Pete Williams at the 2009 benefit match between Upminster and Essex (pic Upminster CC) Archant

Upminster and Hornchurch Cricket Clubs were saddened to hear of the recent passing of former member Pete ‘Pee Wee’ Williiams.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A left-arm bowler, he joined Upminster from Ilford Catholics in 1997, having also played for Buckhurst Hill.

A part of the very strong Catholics sides who were a force in the old Morrant League in the mid 1990s, he originally joined Upminster to play 2nd XI cricket with the likes of John Nash, Dave Allen and Nigel O’Dell, who he had got to know when previously against them.

But, along with good friend O’Dell, he spent much of the 1997 and 1998 seasons playing in the Upminster 1st XI.

As the club strengthened around the turn of the century he found himself in the 3rd XI and in 2001 he took 39 wickets as John Nash’s side stormed to the Division One title, winning the Colin Hart Trophy as Bowler of the Year.

He remained a key member of the successful 3rd XI side over the next few seasons and in 2004, when the club was left without a 4th XI captain, he stepped into the breach and led the side, giving a chance to a number of the club’s promising young players.

He returned to the 3rd XI the following season and over the next few years played for all of the club’s sides from 1st XI to 7th XI, again winning the Bowler of the Year prize in 2009.

He left the club at the end of the 2011 season to play for Loughton and also went on to play for Hornchurch in more recent seasons.

An Upminster club statement said: “Pete’s contribution to Upminster Cricket Club was about much more than his on-field performances. Although he was a keen competitor on the pitch he was always first to the bar after the game to enjoy a beer with his own team and the opposition.

“On top of this he was someone who always wanted to contribute to the development of the club. He held many roles on the club’s committee at Upminster, in an era when the club was expanding and moving forward.

“He and his family would always support club functions and events and Pete loved the club tours to North Devon where he was always at the forefront of the action and often one of the last to bed!!

“When Jenny Nash was unable to continue as tour organizer after 2004 Pete stepped up to keep the week going for three further years.

“As Pete’s son Luke began playing the game he also became involved in the club’s thriving youth section, running sides, organising games and encouraging young people to play cricket.

“The under-15s reached the final of the Cox & Kings Trophy under his guidance and a number of youngsters who played in Pete’s sides still play for the club today.

“Pete was an influential member of the Morrant League committee in the 1990s and was also a member of the SNEL committee for several seasons.

“He was one of those who believed you got out of club cricket what you put into it. Whatever club he played for he was always available, both to play and take on off field roles.

“There were not many people in Essex and East London cricket who did not know of Pete Williams.

“Everyone at the Club would like to send their condolences and best wishes to Pete’s wife Sarah and children Luke and Emily at this very sad time.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Hornchurch CC chairman Jeremy West, who passed on his condolences from all at the Harrow Lodge Park club.

His funeral will take place at 2.15pm on Friday January 18 at Forest Park Crematorium, Forest Road, Hainault, IG6 3HP.

Peter was also a local football referee, and a member of Romford Referees’ Society before it folded, serving as vice-chairman.