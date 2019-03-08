Search

Hornchurch Athletic fall to third after loss to Rettendon

PUBLISHED: 09:30 11 July 2019

Hornchurch Athletic CC vs Rettendon & Rayleigh Fairview. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch Athletic CC vs Rettendon & Rayleigh Fairview. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch Athletic slipped to third in the T Rippon Mid-Essex League Division One after a disappointing defeat at Rettendon & Rayleigh Fairview.

Sam Klein with (47) and Tyler Marks (42) helped Athletic reach a total of 184 but it never really looked enough and Rettendon won comfortably with 6 wickets in hand.

Hornchurch are at home to Little Waltham on Saturday and need a victory to get their promotion hopes back on track.

The seconds piled up a huge total at Hylands, passing 290 for the second successive week.

Chris Humphries reached 81 while Ajit Kumar hit his first ton for the club.

Rettendon made a good effort but were never in with a chance and made 170.

The thirds won by nine wickets at Galleywood and are now 38 points clear at the top of Division Nine, while the fourths came up short against Basildon having had to play a large amount of the game with nine men.

