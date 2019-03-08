Hornchurch Athletic pick up comfortable victory over Bentley seconds

Tyler Marks hit a career best 64 as Hornchurch Athletic kept up the pressure on league leaders Tillingham with a comfortable win over Bentley seconds.

Coming in at number eight with Athletic struggling, Marks changed the game as he combined with Dan Stone (48) to see Hornchurch to a very useful 249 all out.

Joe Turner was the pick of the Athletic attack as Bentley were dismissed for 135 and they now sit in third, eight points off the top spot, and visit Rettendon this week.

Chris Humphries hit a second successive century to make 121 as Athletic seconds piled up 291-3 at Hylands against Rayleigh.

The visitors made a good effort but could only make 214, with Sam Blowers taking 3 wickets.

Both the thirds and the fourths had one wicket victories, while the under-16s went down by nine runs to Harlow.