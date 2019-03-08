Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harold Wood look to climb into promotion places with victory over leaders Colchester

PUBLISHED: 10:30 02 August 2019

Hafiz Yawar Afzal and Hamzah Ikram of Harold Wood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hafiz Yawar Afzal and Hamzah Ikram of Harold Wood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood face a promotion clash with Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One leaders Colchester at Castle Park on Saturday.

Captain Craig Perrin's side are currently third in the table, four points off Saturday's opponents and two behind Fives & Heronians in second, who they were due to play last Saturday only for the game to be cancelled due to the rain.

Perrin said: "It's a massive game, we're definitely looking forward to it.

"It's a good opportunity, it's nice to have things in your own hands, but it's not the be-all and end-all if we do lose. There's plenty more games to come.

"We know what we're capable of doing if we play to our ability. It's making sure that we go out and perform to the best of our ability.

"Colchester have been playing good cricket throughout the season. It will be a tough game but I'm sure everyone will be up for it."

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

‘A celebration of love’: Hundreds parade through town centre for Romford Pride 2019

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Plans submitted for 24-hour seven-day-a-week Pure Gym to open at Romford’s The Brewery shopping centre

Pure Gym has applied to open in Unit 10 at The Brewery, which used to be JD Sports. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

‘A celebration of love’: Hundreds parade through town centre for Romford Pride 2019

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Plans submitted for 24-hour seven-day-a-week Pure Gym to open at Romford’s The Brewery shopping centre

Pure Gym has applied to open in Unit 10 at The Brewery, which used to be JD Sports. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood look to climb into promotion places with victory over leaders Colchester

Hafiz Yawar Afzal and Hamzah Ikram of Harold Wood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

T20: Essex collapse disappointing says Walter

Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Aneurin Donald during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Upminster braced for crucial fixture with Southend

Louis Pickering of Upminster during Shenfield CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Chelmsford Road on 20th July 2019

Former Shenfield High pupil Villiers enjoys successful England debut with a double

England's Mady Villiers celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Alyssa Healy with Heather Knight during the Ashes T20 match at Bristol County Ground.

Eviction notice served to Harold Hill travellers

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists