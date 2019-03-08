Harold Wood look to climb into promotion places with victory over leaders Colchester

Hafiz Yawar Afzal and Hamzah Ikram of Harold Wood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood face a promotion clash with Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One leaders Colchester at Castle Park on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Captain Craig Perrin's side are currently third in the table, four points off Saturday's opponents and two behind Fives & Heronians in second, who they were due to play last Saturday only for the game to be cancelled due to the rain.

Perrin said: "It's a massive game, we're definitely looking forward to it.

"It's a good opportunity, it's nice to have things in your own hands, but it's not the be-all and end-all if we do lose. There's plenty more games to come.

"We know what we're capable of doing if we play to our ability. It's making sure that we go out and perform to the best of our ability.

"Colchester have been playing good cricket throughout the season. It will be a tough game but I'm sure everyone will be up for it."