Gidea Park & Romford take on top side Colchester after run of three consecutive defeats

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 July 2019

Sadiqullah Kamal in bowling action for Gidea Park. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Sadiqullah Kamal in bowling action for Gidea Park. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Gidea Park & Romford take on top side Colchester at home on Saturday as they look to put a run of three defeats behind them in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One.

A loss to Fives & Heronians last weekend made it the third defeat on the bounce for Jamal Francis' side, who sit fourth from bottom in the current standings.

Park put their opponents into bat after winning the toss, but Terry Ballard and Billy Amas hit 63 and 87 respectively before Usman Jan entered at five to add another 42 as his side reached 264 all out.

A strong start in reply from Sam Hewitt (38) and Ubaid Kiani (43) looked to give Park a chance, but a series of wickets then fell and meant Matthew Tarr's late 44 not out could only put his side on 193 all out.

They take on a Colchester side who sit top of the table after two straight victories against Southend-on-Sea & EMT and Loughton.

