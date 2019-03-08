Gidea Park & Romford look to end run of two straight defeats

Gidea Park & Romford take on Fives and Heronians away this Saturday as they aim to put a run of two defeats in a row behind them.

They suffered a 25 run loss to Hutton in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One last Saturday, failing to catch their opponent's 196 by being bowled out for 171.

Fives and Heronians will provide a tough test for Jamal Francis' side and currently sit third in the table, two points off second.

Gidea Park, meanwhile, find themselves in seventh after the loss to Hutton as they struggled to contend with Joseph Parry's batting, who reached 77 before he was caught.

Aditya Kumar and Sadiqullah Kamal took three wickets each while Umaad Sultan hit 66 in bat to keep his side in contention.

But they failed to reach the 197 needed and were bowled all out after 47.5 overs.