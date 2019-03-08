Gidea Park look for winning return in mid-table clash with Woodford Wells

Sadiqullah Kamal of Gidea Park claims a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gidea Park & Romford face the team above them in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One this Saturday as they take on Woodford Wells away from home.

Their game against league leaders Colchester and East Essex was cancelled last weekend due to the wet weather.

It means that Gidea Park still sit in seventh in the table, 33 points above Southend-on-Sea & EMT who are second from bottom and 39 above bottom club Loughton.

Jamal Francis' side will be looking to put a stop to a poor run of form of late, having lost three in a row before their cancelled game on Saturday.

Their opponents Woodford Wells meanwhile sit in sixth, 31 points above Gidea Park the place below them.

Woodford's most recent game against Southend-on-Sea was abandoned due to the weather but before that they were victorious over Loughton, hitting 221-4 before bowling them all out for 146.