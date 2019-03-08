Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Gidea Park & Romford captain Francis says concentration levels were the difference in defeat

PUBLISHED: 18:30 10 July 2019

Jamal Francis of Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Jamal Francis of Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gidea Park & Romford captain Jamal Francis blamed a lack of concentration for his side's defeat to Harold Wood in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One on Saturday.

Sadiqullah Kamal in bowling action for Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS PhotoSadiqullah Kamal in bowling action for Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harold Wood won the toss and elected to bat first, finishing on 218-7 after 50 overs.

But Gidea Park struggled to get going and reached 138 before they were bowled all out after 39.3 overs.

Francis was pleased his side managed to keep Harold Wood from hitting an unreachable score but wanted to see a better batting performance.

"We were disappointed," he said. "Everything went well for the first 60pc of the game.

Hafiz Afzal of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS PhotoHafiz Afzal of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We tailed off and didn't get enough partnerships going.

"It's disappointing to lose by such a big margin when they got a below par score.

"We spoke after the game, it's about how you play after the start when the field moves back. That is when the hard part starts.

"We didn't really capitalise on it. Concentration levels were the main difference."

Jamal Francis of Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS PhotoJamal Francis of Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harold Wood's number one batsman Maruf Chowdhury was run out by Umaad Sultan for just four runs but Hafiz Yawar Afzal reached 104 not out to help his side to victory.

Sadiqullah Kamal took three wickets for Gidea Park but Wood's Captain Hamzah Ikram added another 40 before Sadaif Mehdi hit 30 late on.

None of Francis' side were able to reach the big totals needed to catch the 218 with the captain and George Rogers high scoring on 22 as they slumped to 138 all out before the 40 over mark had been reached.

Francis added: "We had the chance to get him (Hafiz Yawar Afzal) out on a low score but we didn't capitalise.

Hafiz Afzal of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS PhotoHafiz Afzal of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"He played really well and ended up winning the game for them."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Gidea Park & Romford captain Francis says concentration levels were the difference in defeat

Jamal Francis of Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Westley wants to finish career as one-club man with Essex

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action against Yorkshire on day two of the County Championship Division One match at The County Ground (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Peck hails ‘remarkable performance’ after win over Colchester

Shahbaz Butt hits out for Upminster in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers in the market for a striker reveals boss Taylor

Conor Wilkinson in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Leyton Orient during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Havering 90 Joggers Gaskin and Kelly complete marathon in Wales

Lisa Gaskin and Laura Kelly at the end of the Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists