Gidea Park & Romford captain Francis says concentration levels were the difference in defeat

Jamal Francis of Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gidea Park & Romford captain Jamal Francis blamed a lack of concentration for his side's defeat to Harold Wood in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sadiqullah Kamal in bowling action for Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Sadiqullah Kamal in bowling action for Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harold Wood won the toss and elected to bat first, finishing on 218-7 after 50 overs.

But Gidea Park struggled to get going and reached 138 before they were bowled all out after 39.3 overs.

Francis was pleased his side managed to keep Harold Wood from hitting an unreachable score but wanted to see a better batting performance.

"We were disappointed," he said. "Everything went well for the first 60pc of the game.

Hafiz Afzal of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Hafiz Afzal of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We tailed off and didn't get enough partnerships going.

"It's disappointing to lose by such a big margin when they got a below par score.

"We spoke after the game, it's about how you play after the start when the field moves back. That is when the hard part starts.

"We didn't really capitalise on it. Concentration levels were the main difference."

Jamal Francis of Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Jamal Francis of Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harold Wood's number one batsman Maruf Chowdhury was run out by Umaad Sultan for just four runs but Hafiz Yawar Afzal reached 104 not out to help his side to victory.

Sadiqullah Kamal took three wickets for Gidea Park but Wood's Captain Hamzah Ikram added another 40 before Sadaif Mehdi hit 30 late on.

None of Francis' side were able to reach the big totals needed to catch the 218 with the captain and George Rogers high scoring on 22 as they slumped to 138 all out before the 40 over mark had been reached.

Francis added: "We had the chance to get him (Hafiz Yawar Afzal) out on a low score but we didn't capitalise.

Hafiz Afzal of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo Hafiz Afzal of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"He played really well and ended up winning the game for them."

You may also want to watch: