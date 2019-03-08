Search

Francis wants to see better batting performance from Gidea Park & Romford

PUBLISHED: 18:00 12 July 2019

Jamal Francis of Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Jamal Francis of Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Gidea Park & Romford captain Jamal Francis wants to see a better batting performance from his side when they take on Hutton this Saturday.

Sadiqullah Kamal in bowling action for Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS PhotoSadiqullah Kamal in bowling action for Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Francis' team fell to a defeat in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One last Saturday, failing to get close to Harold Wood's 218-7 by being bowled out for 138.

The captain now wants to see a positive response to the defeat, particularly when batting.

"These games are the ones that we know separate teams," he said. "Everyone is fighting for every point.

"I think what we're looking to improve is having our batsman spending longer at the crease, facing more balls and being more responsible with the bat.

"All those things count towards getting a good total on the board.

"We need to build more partnerships.

"I can't fault our bowling and fielding.

"It's always competitive against Hutton. They have a good lineup all the way down the order."

Gidea Park got off to a good start on Saturday, with Umaad Sultan running out Harold Wood's number one batsman Maruf Chowdhury for just four runs.

However, Hafiz Yawar Afzal had a standout performance and reached 104 not out to help his side to victory.

Sadiqullah Kamal took three wickets for Gidea Park but Wood's Captain Hamzah Ikram added another 40 before Sadaif Mehdi hit 30 late on.

None of Francis' side were able to reach the big totals needed to catch the 218, with Francis and George Rogers high scoring on 22 as they slumped to 138 all out before the 40 over mark.

Hutton currently sit 16 points above Gidea Park & Romford in the league table and Francis has encouraged his side to put in a better showing against their opponents than they did earlier in the season.

He added: "We were disappointed in the away fixture against them at the start of the season when we lost.

"They have been up and down like us.

"I'm sure they will be looking for that consistency like we are."

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

