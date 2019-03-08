Brentwood face tricky Chelmsford game as they look to stay top

Brentwood players celebrate a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood face a difficult Chelmsford challenge this Saturday as they look to stay top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

Their game against Buckhurst Hill was abandoned last weekend due to the weather after they had reached 58-2.

Captain Aaron West's side sit four points above Wanstead and Snaresbrook at the top but he believes fourth placed Chelmsford will not be an easy game.

"Chelmsford are always one of the stronger teams at the top," West said.

"They need to win to get back into the title race. We're expecting a difficult challenge.

"We have played them a few times this year and results have swayed either way.

"With six games to go and Wanstead on our tails we need to win every game.

"We're really confident. We have been playing really well and we want to stay top so hopefully we can keep this up."