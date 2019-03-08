Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brentwood face tricky Chelmsford game as they look to stay top

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 August 2019

Brentwood players celebrate a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brentwood players celebrate a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood face a difficult Chelmsford challenge this Saturday as they look to stay top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

Their game against Buckhurst Hill was abandoned last weekend due to the weather after they had reached 58-2.

Captain Aaron West's side sit four points above Wanstead and Snaresbrook at the top but he believes fourth placed Chelmsford will not be an easy game.

"Chelmsford are always one of the stronger teams at the top," West said.

"They need to win to get back into the title race. We're expecting a difficult challenge.

"We have played them a few times this year and results have swayed either way.

"With six games to go and Wanstead on our tails we need to win every game.

"We're really confident. We have been playing really well and we want to stay top so hopefully we can keep this up."

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

Harold Hill family is one of only four in the country with six living generations

From top left: Holly Thornton with her son, Tony, Tony's great grandmother Maureen, his grandmother Lisa and baby Arlo, the yougest family member on her lap. Picture: Holly Thornton.

Plans submitted for 24-hour seven-day-a-week Pure Gym to open at Romford’s The Brewery shopping centre

Pure Gym has applied to open in Unit 10 at The Brewery, which used to be JD Sports. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

Harold Hill family is one of only four in the country with six living generations

From top left: Holly Thornton with her son, Tony, Tony's great grandmother Maureen, his grandmother Lisa and baby Arlo, the yougest family member on her lap. Picture: Holly Thornton.

Plans submitted for 24-hour seven-day-a-week Pure Gym to open at Romford’s The Brewery shopping centre

Pure Gym has applied to open in Unit 10 at The Brewery, which used to be JD Sports. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brentwood face tricky Chelmsford game as they look to stay top

Brentwood players celebrate a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Gidea Park look for winning return in mid-table clash with Woodford Wells

Sadiqullah Kamal of Gidea Park claims a wicket. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Rainham’s O’Neill beaming after last-wicket win

Jon O'Neill in batting action for Rainham in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Harold Wood look to climb into promotion places with victory over leaders Colchester

Hafiz Yawar Afzal and Hamzah Ikram of Harold Wood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

T20: Essex collapse disappointing says Walter

Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Aneurin Donald during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists