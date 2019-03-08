Search

Brentwood captain West delighted after side go back top with win over Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 July 2019

Aaron West of Brentwood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Aaron West of Brentwood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West was delighted with the way his side performed to beat their title rivals Wanstead and go back to the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

West's side caught Wanstead's 188 just before the 47 over mark to reclaim their place at the top after being knocked off last week.

The captain was pleased to see his side bounce back in such an important game.

"It was really good after last week's disappointment of getting knocked off top spot," he said.

"To come to Wanstead who are top and beat them is a tough thing to do, not many teams come to Wanstead and win so we're really happy with that.

"The boys were excellent with the ball, it swung a bit early doors so the bowlers made the most of that and to restrict them to 188 we were pretty happy with that.

"We knew it was never going to be easy here, they have a lot of quality spin bowlers so they were always going to put us under pressure."

Aron Nijjar opened the batting well for Wanstead, hitting 46 off 99 balls before he was caught by James Redwood off an Ian Belchamber ball.

But a run of low scores left the Herons needing to add a considerable number of runs at the end, with Ellis-Grewal's 21 and Jonathan Das' 32 giving their side a fighting chance.

After bowling their opponents out two balls before the 50 overs had been reached, Brentwood came out to bat with confidence as Guy Balmford opened with 44.

Two quick wickets from Jahansher Akbar got Wanstead back into the game but a superb performance from Jack Hebron (68 not out) helped his side to complete the chase after 46.3 overs.

West added: "I thought Guy and Will Buttleman really set the tone well at the top of the innings. We must have been 60 or 70 for no loss.

"We had a little wobble and Jeck Hebron dug really deep and saw us home over the line. His innings was excellent with the support of a few other guys.

"We had that little wobble where we lost three wickets but we came back really well."

Next up for Brentwood is a game against Hadleigh & Thundersley.

