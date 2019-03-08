SNEL Premier: Hornchurch, Brentwood, Wanstead earn wins

Billericay earn draw at Chingford, Ilford well beaten

Defending champions Hornchurch claimed a seven-wicket win at Buckhurst Hill in their Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division contest on Saturday.

And a Nick Winter-inspired Brentwood eased to a nine-wicket win at Hadleigh, while Wanstead beat Belhus by 114 runs.

Meanwhile, Billericay came up short in their run chase at Chingford, as Ilford fell to a heavy 147-run defeat at Chelmsford.

Buckhurst Hill captain Jamie Allen chose to bat first at Roding Lane and saw Hendro Puchert (33) and Ryan Karunakaran (36) put on 69 for the first wicket before Marc Whitlock made the breakthrough.

Merv Westfield (2-33) struck twice in quick succession as the hosts slipped to 97-5, with Jas Bassan (3-25) taking three wickets in a row, before Allen (25) was the third Hill batsman to be run out as they were dismissed for 149 in 53 overs.

Hornchurch lost Ronnie Saunders and Michael Bones cheaply, but Jamie Sorrell (46) put on 49 with captain Billy Gordon, who added an unbroken 68-run stand with Westfield to seal victory.

Gordon was unbeaten on 37 from 67 balls, having hit five fours, with former Essex all-rounder Westfield 50 not out from 47 balls, after hitting three sixes and four fours.

Brentwood were sent into the field at John Burrows Park and saw Winter claim the first of his eight wickets with only two runs on the board.

Hadleigh reached 108-3, before Winter took his haul to six with three more scalps in quick succession, before Ben Allison (2-38) got in on the act.

Winter finished with 8-30 as the home side were dismissed for 128 in 49 overs, but Brentwood lost Will Buttleman cheaply in reply.

Guy Balmford hit an unbeaten 58 off 58 balls, with two sixes and 10 fours, and shared an unbroken 104 with captain Aaron West, who struck three sixes and eight fours in his unbeaten 59 off just 44 deliveries as Brentwood eased to victory inside 20 overs.

Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal chose to bat first against Belhus and saw half-centuries from Hassan Chowdhury, Feroze Khushi and Tom Cummins lift them to 290-8 declared.

Chowdhury top scored with 89 from 125 balls, including one six and 11 fours, and Khushi hit 85 off 112 deliveries, after one six and eight fours.

Cummins struck 52 off 57 balls, putting on 105 for the fourth wicket with Khushi, but Ellis-Grewal fell to a first-ball duck.

The Herons had more than enough on the board, though, as left-arm spinner Aron Nijjar turned the screw to claim 6-44 and dismiss Belhus for 176.

Billericay claimed nine bonus points from their draw with Chingford, who posted 222-9 from 64 overs.

Darren Ironside (3-62) was the pick of the bowling, as Nathan Khelawon (2-13) nabbed a cheap brace.

But Billericay lost big-hitting Paul Walter cheaply and, although several of their batsmen made starts, they closed on 200-8.

Ross Poulton top scored with an unbeaten 57, after David Houghton (32), Josh Rymell (21), captain Lee Knight (20) and Mark Harmer (20) also contributed.

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (2-65) put Chelmsford into bat and dismissed Dan Hagen for a first-ball duck and Nick Prowting soon after.

Mohammad Ahktar (4-70) claimed the scalps of Oliver Wagstaff (61) and Aaron Beard in quick succession to leave the hosts 107-4, but captain Jack Sterland (89 not out) and James Clifford (48) put on 88 to steer them to 253-8.

Ilford slumped to 23-3 in reply, before Ahktar hit two sixes and four fours in a cameo 31 off 28 balls.

That proved their top score as wickets fell at regular intervals and Ilford were dismissed for 106 in 39 overs.