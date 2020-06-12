Search

Advanced search

Paul Collingwood set to take temporary charge of England one-day team

PUBLISHED: 14:06 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 12 June 2020

Durham's Paul Collingwood trudges off (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Durham's Paul Collingwood trudges off (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Paul Collingwood is set to be put in charge of England’s planned one-day series against Ireland, while a handful of county coaches will help oversee an expanded Test squad next month.

With England hoping to squeeze in as much of their scheduled fixtures as possible in a season already significantly shortened by the coronavirus shutdown, PA understands head coach Chris Silverwood has decided to take a break during the three ODIs against the Irish.

The July dates for those matches, which are all likely to be played at one of the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, are yet to be finalised with Cricket Ireland but assistant coach Collingwood has been earmarked as the man to deputise for Silverwood.

PA understands the former limited-overs captain could be officially appointed next week, when details of the Test squad are also anticipated.

You may also want to watch:

Of the 55 players invited to resume training by the England and Wales Cricket Board, as many as 30 will be officially called up for the three-match series against the West Indies.

That effectively doubles the size of the usual playing staff on hand for a Test match, so contingencies have been put in place to expand Silverwood’s backroom team, which also includes Graham Thorpe as assistant.

At present there are more than 15 members of coaching staff from the county network assisting with England training at 11 venues, with the start of the domestic season still on hiatus until August 1 at the earliest.

Some of those will be asked to join the squad on a temporary basis in the coming weeks, with the possibility of other specialist consultants, leading up to a pre-series training camp and possible intra-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the ECB authorised a short-term loan to Cricket West Indies to assist the latter during the cashflow crisis caused by Covid-19.

The payment is not related to any bilateral commitments between the two nations and repayment will be covered by future payments from the International Cricket Council.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First week without a coronavirus-related death at Romford and Goodmayes hospitals since before lockdown

Barking Havering and Redbridge Hospitals have recorded seven consecutive days without a coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Proposals submitted for more than 1,300 homes at Romford’s Waterloo Estate

A computer generated image outlining what the Waterloo Estate redevelopment could look like. Picture: Havering Council/Wates Regeneration LLP

Havering landmarks named after slave traders must be changed, say campaigners

Havering Council is facing calls to change the names of three streets and a school, as they were named in tribute to slave traders.

Two injured in Collier Row Lane collision

Three cars have been involved in a collision in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Joseph Knightbridge

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Most Read

First week without a coronavirus-related death at Romford and Goodmayes hospitals since before lockdown

Barking Havering and Redbridge Hospitals have recorded seven consecutive days without a coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Proposals submitted for more than 1,300 homes at Romford’s Waterloo Estate

A computer generated image outlining what the Waterloo Estate redevelopment could look like. Picture: Havering Council/Wates Regeneration LLP

Havering landmarks named after slave traders must be changed, say campaigners

Havering Council is facing calls to change the names of three streets and a school, as they were named in tribute to slave traders.

Two injured in Collier Row Lane collision

Three cars have been involved in a collision in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Joseph Knightbridge

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering landmarks named after slave traders must be changed, say campaigners

Havering Council is facing calls to change the names of three streets and a school, as they were named in tribute to slave traders.

West Ham Women announce six player will depart

Anna Moorhouse of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Paul Collingwood set to take temporary charge of England one-day team

Durham's Paul Collingwood trudges off (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham winger Diangana extends loan spell at West Brom

West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana reacts after a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull.

Ryder Cup stars to feature in At Home Social webinar

Ian Woosnam in action at The Shipco Masters Promoted by Simon's Golf Club at Simon's Golf Club in Kvistgaard, Denmark (pic Phil Inglis/Getty Images)
Drive 24