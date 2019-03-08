Shenfield captain Smith puts pressure on Colchester ahead of clash

Jack Kliber of Shenfield hits out against Upminster

Shenfield skipper Roy Smith says the pressure is on opponents Colchester as his 'confident' side look to pull further clear at the top of the table, writes Jacob Ranson.

Smith's side will travel to picturesque Castle Park on Saturday to face one of their title rivals who currently sit 24 points behind the leaders in second after six matches.

But Shenfield are full of confidence after their tremendous start to the 2019 campaign and are boosted by the return of bowler Alex Karkoski for the clash.

"They need to try and beat us to stay in contention as I think if we win this one we'll be over 30 points clear which will give us a good cushion," said Smith.

"It's going to take a bit of stopping us as we've got 'Karks' back this week which is a big plus and a few of the guys are coming into some good form.

"We're feeling confident we can get another win."

The former Hornchurch batsman knows it's an important match as they always envisioned Colchester being a title threat before the first ball was bowled this season.

However, they lost by one wicket to fourth-placed Fives & Heronians in the first of their 50-over fixtures last weekend.

"They didn't do too well last week, but at home they always seem to play better," added Smith.

"It will be a good wicket, I would have thought it will be covered, nice and dry with a good surface which will suit us.

"We're also high in confidence and the 50/50 format I think suits us really well."

The experienced batsman says they must not take Colchester lightly, though, and make sure they do the basics right to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

"They've got a few decent players which we know about, but in the 50/50 if we bat first we've got to post a big score and bowl well to defend it, or if we're chasing we've got to bowl well then use our fire power to knock the runs off."

Shenfield go into the clash on the back of a 60-run victory over Southend-on-Sea in the league last Saturday before they also sealed a five-wicket victory over Hoddesdon in the Bertie Joel Trophy to progress into the next round.

They fielded first, with Hoddesdon reaching 300-8 before they managed to chase it down.

"We had a good game on Sunday and scored 300 so that was a good bit of practice for us," added Smith.