Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brentwood skipper West praises Chingford's new signing Khushi

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 July 2019

Brentwood captain Aaron West congratulates bowler Charlie Griffiths (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Brentwood captain Aaron West congratulates bowler Charlie Griffiths (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West praised the batting performance of Chingford's new signing Feroze Khushi as they lost by five wickets.

The long-serving skipper scored 107 not out but he was able to help his side nab a victory despite a top performance.

That result meant Brentwood slipped off the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division table.

"It was disappointing, as I said to you last week they've got some dangerous players, they just signed Feroze this week and he plays for the Essex 2nd XI.

"He batted really well and unfortunately we were just a little bit short with the bat, but he saw them over the line."

After winning the toss and electing to bat, West entered at number three to hit 107 not out off 118 balls to help his side finish on 214-5 after the 50 overs.

Jack Hebron also reached 24 before he was caught, while Will Buttleman hit 27.

You may also want to watch:

And West says he was pleased with his own performance but it means nothing to him as they lost the match.

"I've felt like over the last few weeks I've been coming into a bit form and I just want to score runs to help the side try to win games.

"Obviously it's nice to get 100, the first one of the season, but it was disappointing we were not able to win which is the main aim."

Chingford started their batting slowly with scores of six, four and two from their top three batsmen but

Feroze Khushi changed the game for his side, entering at number four and hitting 88 before he was caught by James Redwood off a Nick Winter (33-3) ball.

Alex Agedah reached 42 before the partnership of Peter McDermott (59) and Josh Kelly (5) completed the chase, with Chingford finishing on 218-5 after 43.1 overs.

And West has urged his side to start batting with more intent to post bigger scores in the 50 over format.

"I spoke to the boys about maybe with the bat just trying to have more intent, we batted well and only lost five wickets, but we should probably be getting a higher score than 214 in the 50 overs.

"If we would have scored 240 or 250 that would have helped, we've got to try avoiding the dot balls and rotating the strike a bit more."

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brentwood skipper West praises Chingford’s new signing Khushi

Brentwood captain Aaron West congratulates bowler Charlie Griffiths (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Havering’s cabinet approves additional £10million investment for council estates

Leader of the council, councillor Damian White and cllr Joshua Chapman, cabinet member for housing at Malan Square in Rainham. Picture: Havering Council

Gidea Park & Romford captain Francis says concentration levels were the difference in defeat

Jamal Francis of Gidea Park during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Westley wants to finish career as one-club man with Essex

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action against Yorkshire on day two of the County Championship Division One match at The County Ground (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Peck hails ‘remarkable performance’ after win over Colchester

Shahbaz Butt hits out for Upminster in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists