Brentwood skipper West praises Chingford's new signing Khushi

Brentwood captain Aaron West congratulates bowler Charlie Griffiths (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West praised the batting performance of Chingford's new signing Feroze Khushi as they lost by five wickets.

The long-serving skipper scored 107 not out but he was able to help his side nab a victory despite a top performance.

That result meant Brentwood slipped off the top of the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division table.

"It was disappointing, as I said to you last week they've got some dangerous players, they just signed Feroze this week and he plays for the Essex 2nd XI.

"He batted really well and unfortunately we were just a little bit short with the bat, but he saw them over the line."

After winning the toss and electing to bat, West entered at number three to hit 107 not out off 118 balls to help his side finish on 214-5 after the 50 overs.

Jack Hebron also reached 24 before he was caught, while Will Buttleman hit 27.

And West says he was pleased with his own performance but it means nothing to him as they lost the match.

"I've felt like over the last few weeks I've been coming into a bit form and I just want to score runs to help the side try to win games.

"Obviously it's nice to get 100, the first one of the season, but it was disappointing we were not able to win which is the main aim."

Chingford started their batting slowly with scores of six, four and two from their top three batsmen but

Feroze Khushi changed the game for his side, entering at number four and hitting 88 before he was caught by James Redwood off a Nick Winter (33-3) ball.

Alex Agedah reached 42 before the partnership of Peter McDermott (59) and Josh Kelly (5) completed the chase, with Chingford finishing on 218-5 after 43.1 overs.

And West has urged his side to start batting with more intent to post bigger scores in the 50 over format.

"I spoke to the boys about maybe with the bat just trying to have more intent, we batted well and only lost five wickets, but we should probably be getting a higher score than 214 in the 50 overs.

"If we would have scored 240 or 250 that would have helped, we've got to try avoiding the dot balls and rotating the strike a bit more."