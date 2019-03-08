Brentwood captain West lauds Buttleman's innings as the best yet

Will Buttleman of Essex appeals for the wicket of Adam Lyth during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brentwood captain Aaron West lauds batsman Will Buttleman's innings as the best he's seen during his 13 year stint at the club.

The skipper was full of praise for Essex man after his 101 run tally helped guide his side to a 127 run victory over Chelmsford last weekend.

And he was also pleased that the win helped them created a gap over their opponents in the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division.

"From playing their in the T20 the week before, we knew that it was quite difficult to score over there, so we set ourselves a target of 200 which we was just short of.

"We saw how hard Will had to work for his 100; it was probably one of the best innings I've seen from Brentwood in my 13 years at the club, so at the half way point we were fairly happy."

Put into bat by the home side, Brentwood saw Kieran Emmanuel (35) put on 67 for the first wicket with Will Buttleman.

But that was the best stand the visitors could manage as Buttleman held firm at one end and saw a host of wickets fall at the other end.

James Clifford (5-47) was the chief destroyer for Chelmsford as Brentwood were dismissed for 163, with Buttleman carrying his bat to finish unbeaten on 101 from 197 balls, having hit 13 fours.

"As I've said before we always knew Chelmsford were going to be one of our threats for the title this year, so to have such a convincing win and open that gap up on them is nice.

"It gives us a little gap, but we know Wanstead are hot on our tails, it's kind of weird they're so close to us even though we've beat them this season and the fact that we're unbeaten.

"That's the nature of how the points work and we've just got to keep winning games to fight them off."

Australian left-armer Winter struck early in the home side's reply to remove Dan Hagen and Nick Prowting, with Charlie Griffiths dismissing Oliver Wagstaff inbetween times to leave Chelmsford 37-3.

And there was no way back from that, as Jack Sterland was run out and Winter then removed the remaining six batsmen for just nine runs to finish with 8-29.

"That's the thing with the 190 we knew with the quality of our attack that we could always defend it.

"Nick again, he's on fire, and it was quite strange as he didn't start that well but he swapped end and the wind assisted him.

"Then he absolutely ripped through them."