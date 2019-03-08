Captain West is expecting a 'huge test' for Brentwood

Brentwood captain Aaron West knows they face a huge test this weekend but he's determined to extend their lead at the top of the table.

West and his side will welcome Chelmsford to The Old County Ground on Saturday as they look to continue their 100 per cent winning record in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

The two sides faced each other on Bank Holiday Monday in the Essex T20 with Chelmsford coming out on top with a seven-wicket victory to progress into finals day.

"We've got a huge test coming up this weekend against Chelmsford away," West said.

"We want to win for our own sake and stay at the top, we know come the end of the year they're going to be one of our big challengers, so we want to go there and get a positive result."

Former Essex man West says they always pin-pointed this fixture as a big clash before the 2019 season even begun.

"We looked at it at the start of the year and we always knew Chelmsford were going to be pretty strong this year," added West.

"It's not a title decider yet, but we want to get a result, and stay in front so they have more ground to make up.

"Our number one goal is to win the league so we'll be going all in on Saturday to get the result."

The Old County Ground outfit head into the clash on the back of three-wicket win over Buckhurst Hill last weekend and they also beat holders Hornchurch in the T20, before falling short against Chelmsford.

But the skipper is looking at the positives and said: "It was really good to get the win on Saturday and keep our 100 per cent record going.

"The T20 was a tough day, it wasn't the easiest wicket, we lost early wickets in the first game against Hornchurch.

"Jack Hebron batted well to recover us and get a score on the board, then our bowling attack did the job again.

"In the second game against Chelmsford we were probably 20 runs short with the bat and that would have put them under more pressure. It was hard work to defend the 100."

Ian Belchamber picked up six wickets in their win over Buckhurst while Will Buttleman managed 62 runs in that clash.

"Both of them were excellent and it's good to see different people contributing," said a delighted West.